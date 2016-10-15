Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United: Rovers are hoping to make it case of deja vu

THERE is a certain symmetry for Darren Ferguson in the arrival of Colchester United at the Keepmoat Stadium this afternoon.

The U’s were the visitors for Ferguson’s first home match in the Rovers dug-out just over 12 months ago and the Essex outfit provide the opposition to mark the Scot’s first anniversary in charge today.

A case of deja vu certainly would not go amiss with Rovers beating their visitors 2-0 last October, but for Ferguson, it is alll about the here and now and not history.

The present-day Rovers are certainly in a good place, more especially at home where the club are unbeaten in nine league matches since a fateful loss to Blackpool last Easter.

For Ferguson, it is a case of long may that continue for his second-placed side, who have responded in resounding and determined fashion after the ‘wake-up call’ of relegation at the end of 2015-16.

He said: “It is a really good football club. I hope we get it right, get out of the league and start again if you like.

“Maybe the fans do not want to hear it, but maybe they understand it as well.

“Sometimes you have to go a step back to go two steps forward and certainly we feel if we are successful in what we want to do this season, then that will be the case.”

John Marquis makes a timely return to the Rovers ranks today after completing a one-match suspension, with his return assuaging matters with strike partner Andy Williams missing out after suffering an unfortunateankle injury late on in last weekend’s 3-2 win over Barnet.

Opponents Colchester have never won at the Keepmoat Stadium, with their last win in Doncaster arriving at Rovers’ former Belle Vue home on May 2, 1998 – the hosts’ final game in the Football League at the end of an infamous 1997-98 campaign.