Doncaster Rovers v Gillingham: Points the priority for Darren Ferguson

DARREN FERGUSON admits he will not be overly picky about Doncaster Rovers’ opening-day display this afternoon – as long as his side kick off with a win.

In an ideal world, the Rovers chief will get both a positive result and performance, but with his pragmatic managerial ‘head’ firmly on, points are the overwhelming priority.

On the opening day of last term, Ferguson suffered frustration after watching his Rovers side dominate the second half of their first game at Accrington, only to succumb to a late goal from Sean McConville and lose 3-2.

With Rovers having moved up a level and desperate to make a quick impact in League One, allied to the fact that they also kick off at home, Ferguson would take a victory, however he gets it.

He said: “In the opening game of the season, every club and team goes into it with real optimism thinking that they can have a really good season.

“The first game of the season is a funny one as I do not think it is so much about the performance, but getting the result to try and kick-start your season.

“But, hopefully, we can get both and go into it in a confident mood and want to go well at home as we did last season.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson remains hopeful that transfer-listed midfielder Harry Middleton will be able to get fixed up with a club once the season gets underway.

On Middleton still being at Rovers, despite being placed on the transfer list in May along with several other players, Ferguson added: “I am quite surprised, as he has played quite a few games now.

“But what you will find is that once the season starts, people may get injuries and clubs may not start as they had hoped.

“But I think we are still hopeful that it will happen (for Middleton).”