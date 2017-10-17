Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth: ‘Solid’ Pompey offer hope for Ferguson’s desire to move on up

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson points to tonight’s visitors, Portsmouth, as proof that a couple of positive results can send a team shooting up the League One table.

The two clubs were promoted together last May with Pompey snatching the championship on a dramatic final afternoon.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Darren Ferguson. Picture: Chris Etchells

Both took time to settle this time around but three wins from their last four games have helped propel Kenny Jackett’s men up to eighth place.

Rovers, in contrast, sit 18th and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference after losing six of their last eight games.

Ahead of taking on a side Doncaster did the double over last season, Ferguson said: “Portsmouth look solid and don’t concede many goals.

“They were finding their feet at first this season but they have shown if you get a run going then you can shoot up the league. They are not far from the play-offs.”

They were finding their feet at first this season but they have shown if you get a run going then you can shoot up the league. They are not far from the play-offs. Doncaster Rovers boss, Darren Ferguson

Liam Mandeville is Rovers’ only fit striker tonight after Alfie May was ruled out for two months with a hernia problem that will be operated on tomorrow.

He joins Andy Williams in the treatment room, while John Marquis misses out on facing his former club – who he scored twice against last January at the Keepmoat in front of the live Sky cameras – through suspension.

James Coppinger, meanwhile, will undergo a fitness test on the calf problem that forced him out of the weekend defeat at Charlton Athletic after just eight minutes.

Despite the absentees, Ferguson expects a positive response to the weekend defeat at The Valley from his players.

“I felt Charlton were there for the taking but the players were hurting,” he added.

Last six games: Doncaster Rovers WLLWWL, Portsmouth LWLWWL.

Referee: M Coy (County Durham).

Last time: Doncaster Rovers 3 Portsmouth 1; January 5, 2017; League Two.