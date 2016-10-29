Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe: Etheridge waiting to grasp his opportunity

DONCASTER ROVERS’ manager Darren Ferguson is backing summer signing Ross Etheridge to step up to the plate if regular goalkeeper Marko Marosi misses out through injury this afternoon.

Former Slovakia Under-21 international Marosi, impressive between the posts after usurping Etheridge in the starting line-up in early season, is rated as “touch and go” by Ferguson after he went off with a knee injury late in the second half of Saturday’s 4-2 loss at Blackpool.

If Marosi, who left Bloomfield Road on crutches, does not make it, Etheridge will be handed his first league start since August 13, but Ferguson has faith in the former Accrington player.

Ferguson, whose side are unbeaten at home in the league in 10 matches in an eye-catching sequence of form that stretches back to March 28, said: “If Marko is not fit, Ross will come in and I thought he did well in the game (at Blackpool). He did not have much to do, but looked positive.

“It is time for him to come in and, hopefully, do well if Marko doesn’t make it.

“We brought Ross in during the summer and I always knew that we had two younger goalkeepers and I wanted to see how they did.

“Ross started the season and then Marko came in and did that well that we have kept him in.

“That is just the way it has gone and Marko has just grown and grown.

“Ross has had a couple of games in friendlies and kept fit. We have just got to make sure that if he does come in, he does well and I am sure that he will.”

Wycombe midfielder Myles Weston is suspended after being sent off for two bookable offences on his home debut in the 2-0 defeat by Barnet.

Marcus Bean and player-manager Gareth Ainsworth come into contention following spells on the treatment table.