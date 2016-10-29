Doncaster Rovers v Wycombe: Latest from Keepmoat Stadium

Doncaster Rovers play host to Wycombe in League Two today looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Blackpool.

Team news: Keeper Marko Marosi is rated as ‘touch and go’ with Ross Etheridge on stand-by. Craig Alcock and Cedric Evina could be involved, but Andy Williams, Gary McSheffrey, Luke McCullough, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Mitchell Lund are out.

Last six games: Doncaster DWDWWL; Wycombe WWWLDL.

Referee: L Probert (Wiltshire).

Last time: Doncaster 0 Wycombe 3, March 19, 1994; Division Three.

