Doncaster Rovers v Yeovil Town: Switch to back four has aided Rovers’ cause

DARREN FERGUSON has welcomed the sight of some overdue stinginess in the Doncaster Rovers backline, with the case for the defence starting to look much improved.

After an underwhelming second half of last season, when Rovers shipped a spate of soft goals, back-to-back shut-outs in single-goal wins over Cheltenham and Cambridge United suggest that the penny is slowly starting to drop.

The statistics are all the more commendable, given that Rovers still have a host of players out with injury, although the fact that they have managed to field a settled starting line-up for the past two games has not been lost upon Ferguson.

He said: “I am pleased with them. There has been a steady improvement in the games, which is what we are looking for.

“Certainly in the last two games, two clean sheets has been good and we can hopefully keep getting wins along the way.

“We have gone from a back three to a back four probably due to circumstances and injuries. But the back four who have played in the last two games have done very well and I am pleased with them.

“I think also that keeping a settled team is really important and under-rated.

“In the patches where we did well last season, it was with a certain team and shape and when it starts breaking up with injuries and things like that, it makes a difference.”

Rovers are chasing their third successive league win for just the second time during Ferguson’s tenure, with the last occasion occurring in late October.

Ferguson says that any fresh injuries sustained in today’s game may precipitate a move back into the loan market.

If there are no new problems, short-term free agent signings represent the more likely route.