Double swoop for Doncaster Rovers on deadline day

Doncaster Rovers have signed Jordan Houghton and Harry Toffolo but do not expect any more new faces on transfer deadline day.

Rovers have completed the loan signing of defender Toffolo until January 3, after Danny Andrew was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury picked up at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

The 22-year-old Toffolo, who has previously been on loan at Rotherham United, Swindon, Peterborough and Scunthorpe, has been capped at various England youth levels.

Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said: "Harry has good experience in League One, he has played over 50 games in the competition, he was one of the targets alongside Danny Andrew during the summer.

"We worked quickly to get Harry in after we knew how long Danny would be out for, we felt we needed someone in that left side of the defence and he ticks a lot of boxes with his experience in League One and he is used to playing a lot of different formations."

Rovers have also confirmed the loan return of midfielder Houghton, the 21-year-old Chelsea midfielder whose loan stay last season was cut shot by a knee injury.

Houghton made 36 appearances for Rovers in their promotion-winning campaign, and has signed on loan until January 3.

He said: “I’m really excited to be back. It has been a long road to recovery, but I have come through it now and feel strong.

“I’ve played a few times for Chelsea’s U23 side and feel very good, I can’t wait to get going.

“There were other clubs interested, but I felt it was right for everyone really to come back here after so much success last season.

“I really enjoyed it. A lot of fans on social media and at games have been good to me, and I felt I wanted to come back and be part of it again.”

Sky TV have picked Rovers’ home Sky Bet League One game against Rotherham United for live screening. It will now kick-off at 12.30pm on Saturday November 11.