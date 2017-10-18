Ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens named Oldham boss

Oldham have confirmed the appointment of former Doncaster Rovers midfielder Richie Wellens as manager on a two-year contract.

The 37-year-old had overseen four wins and a draw from five games as caretaker manager after John Sheridan was sacked following a 5-1 defeat at Rotherham which left the Latics bottom of Sky Bet League One.

Richie Wellens enjoyed two spells at Doncaster Rovers, between 2007 and 2016

Oldham reportedly approached Paul Scholes and Clarence Seedorf regarding the vacancy, but Wellens has fought off the competition to land the role.

Wellens enjoyed two successful spells at Rovers between 2007 and 2016, playing more than 150 games for the club.

"I wanted the job and worked tirelessly to get it," Wellens said.

"I've done everything I possibly could but we are in a good place and I'm going to try and take the club forward now.

"I don't want the players to rest on any laurels now but they have got me the job.

"I've tried to do my very best in my preparation and work-rate, which has helped me get the job as well, but the players' performances have got me the job.

"I've come to this ground for so many years, probably 30 years or so. For too long, this club has been fighting at the wrong end of the table, so can we get up there and fight at the top end of the table?"