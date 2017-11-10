Ferguson embraces Doncaster Rovers’ renewal of rivalry with Rotherham United

Doncaster Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson is relishing tomorrow’s South Yorkshire derby with Rotherham United.

The two neighbours have not played each other for over 10 years, their last meeting ending in a 3-2 win for Rovers back on January 27, 2007.

Doncaster sit 17th in the League One table, the Millers are seventh, but Ferguson says his team are full of confidence after recent results.

They beat Bury 1-0 away, edged Scunthorpe United on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy, before a convincing 6-2 victory over Ebbsfleet in the FA Cup.

“We have had a good week,” said Ferguson. “Won at Bury, which was a good result, and the performances after that have been good.

“We go into Saturday’s game in confident mood.

“I know it’s been about 10 years since we have met. It will be what a derby is all about, a good crowd, atmosphere, a lot of passion.

“Within that passion, I want my players to have composure, and play the way we want to.

“I am really looking forward to it, and as a player you need to be looking forward to these games.”

The major challenge facing Rovers tomorrow, is stopping Rotherham’s 12-goal Kieffer Moore from adding to his tally.

Ferguson has been working with his players on tactics to keep Moore quiet, but insists Paul Warne’s side have plenty of other attacking threats.

He said: “He (Moore) has done very well for them. He’s not just a target man, he has a lot more to his game than that. He is a handful, no question about that.

“They will know that we have worked on certain things, that can maybe help us stop him.

“But he’s not the only one, they have good players in their team, good energy.”