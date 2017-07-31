Ferguson’s tutoring provides foundation for Mason choosing Doncaster Rovers

NIALL MASON is confident that some tough love from manager Darren Ferguson will bring out the best in him at Doncaster Rovers.

The versatile 20-year-old joined Rovers on a permanent basis at the end of 2016-17 following a successful season-long loan spell from Aston Villa and he was happy to commit to a longer-term stay, with the prospect of continuing his education under Ferguson tipping the scales.

Mason, who rebuffed rival interest, said: “I am really happy to be here. The manager has always shown faith in me and pushes me and is tough on me. But he encourages me as well, which is really good.

“I had options, but I always felt that working even in the league above, I still feel some managers aren’t as good as him and he is a pleasure to learn off and it is brilliant for a young lad like me.

“It is the technical and tactical side of the game with him. He is just so knowledgeable with the experience he has got as well. I don’t think some (managers) in the Championship are as tactically aware as he is. I love the way his teams want to play.

“Sometimes, he will mould sessions around you to try and help you improve. Sometimes he will do ten minutes at the end (of training) and sometimes before, and is very aware.”

After an enriching first season of league football with Rovers, Mason is relishing his first experience of League One and sees no reason the club cannot give a good account of themselves, boosted by memories of last season’s promotion campaign.

Mason added: “We are going to give it a go, just like last season when everyone was so positive. We will go into it with no fear.

“Obviously, there’s things from last season that we could have improved on last year and we have been working on that through the whole of pre-season. But we are all really up for the challenge.”