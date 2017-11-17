Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers: Buoyant Butler has eye on top end of table

Doncaster Rovers are starting to reap the rewards after a testing start to life back in League One.

After an eye-catching 3-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in August, Rovers have failed to pick up the points their performances have deserved.

A sequence of just one win in 10 outings tested boss Darren Ferguson’s resolve, as Rovers flirted with the drop zone.

But a four-match unbeaten run has brought the smiles back to the Keepmoat Stadium, ahead of today’s trip to Fleetwood Town.

“We’re enjoying what we’re doing at the minute, it has been tough for us in stages but we’ve come together as a team and we’re playing some really good football,” said Rovers’ defender Andy Butler.

“It’s about sticking together and doing the right things when you’re going through a bad time as the good times will always follow. The results earlier in the season didn’t reflect how we were playing but we seem to have been getting some consistency in the past few weeks.”

It’s a chance to prove to people out there that we’re capable of challenging at the top end of the table and test ourselves against the better players. Doncaster Rovers’ Andy Butler.

Rovers – who have lost just one in their last six league games – have a good defensive record away from the Keepmoat, conceding just nine goals in eight outings.

Only four other teams in League One – Shrewsbury, Wigan, Scunthorpe and Blackburn – can boast better defensive records on their travels.

But that record will be tested today, against a Fleetwood side looking to improve on last season’s play-off defeat.

“Fleetwood are a good side but we enjoy playing against the better teams in the league, we’ve picked up some positive results so far,” Butler said.

“It’s a chance to prove to people out there that we’re capable of challenging at the top end of the table and test ourselves against the better players.”