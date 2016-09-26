Gary McSheffrey will wait until ready, insists Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson says that he will not rush Gary McSheffrey back into the first-team fray, with the vastly-experienced forward yet to make his seasonal bow due to a knee injury.

Rovers’ treatment room is easing slightly after an untimely spate of early-season injuries, but McSheffrey remains a way off a return, according to Ferguson.

Ferguson, whose fourth-placed side welcome Carlisle United at the Keepmoat Stadium in League Two tomorrow evening, said: “We just have to make sure we don’t push him too hard at the moment.

“We will wait and see and want to be patient with Gaz in terms of the injury he has got.

“He has done a bit of straight-line running and did a couple of days training. But we have just got to keep the reins on him a little bit.

“He will need a lot of work before he comes back.”

Gary McSheffrey

Matty Blair picked up a knock in the 3-1 weekend loss to Luton Town, but is fine to feature in tomorrow’s encounter with the Cumbrians, one of two EFL sides who are still unbeaten in the league this term along with Bradford City.

Niall Mason has returned to training, while fellow defender Craig Alcock is likely to increase his rehabilitation sessions next week by starting running.

Ferguson said: “We are getting players back slowly, but it is important that we don’t pick up any more (injuries), especially to defenders.

“Niall won’t be involved tomorrow night and we would like to get a week of training into him and after that, he will be available, which is another big boost for us.”