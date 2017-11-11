Keepmoat reaction: Mixed emotions for rival bosses Ferguson and Warne

Darren Ferguson felt Doncaster Rovers were worthy of the win until conceding an injury time hammerblow against rivals Rotherham United.

Kieffer Moore slammed home in the sixth minute of injury time to cancel out Richard Wood’s own goal in a tight derby at the Keepmoat.

And Ferguson admitted the conclusion felt very much like a defeat for Rovers.

“It feels like a defeat and it’s very raw at the moment,” Ferguson said.

“It’s very difficult for me to say anything to the players to lift them after that.

“In saying that I thought we were excellent. They left everything out there.

“We deserved to win the game. “It was frantic but any of the football that was played was played by us.”

“I thought it was a typical derby game,” Millers chief Paul Warne admitted.

“Both teams were quite nervous. We were not as good in possession as I would have liked.

“I thought we were the better team in the first-half and created the better chances. They had a good 15 minute spell in the second half where they controlled the game.

“However, we changed our system and went three up top. I threw the kitchen sink at them so to score so late on feels like a win so I’m pretty pleased. You sometimes get what you deserve in football and sometimes you don’t, I think today we got what we deserved. We more than merited a point with our performance.”