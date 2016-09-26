Luton Town 3 Doncaster Rovers 1: Darren Ferguson left to rue missed opportunities

Spurned opportunities cost Doncaster Rovers all three points at Luton Town.

That was the post-match verdict of manager Darren Ferguson after seeing Rovers fail to add to James Coppinger’s early goal.

Both John Marquis and Andy Williams were guilty of failing to convert a bright Doncaster opening into more goals.

So it was tough to take when Luton battled back with goals from Cameron McGeehan (2) – one a second-half penalty – and Jack Marriott.

“I’m disappointed,” said Ferguson. “It was a really poor result. Sometimes as a manager you have to be honest and come out and say we were beaten by the better team but not today.

“The game should have been over after five minutes. They’d gone and if we got a second it was over. After two minutes we should be two up. I thought we were outstanding. We should be out of sight after 30 minutes and that’s what disappoints me.

“The first two were really awful goals.

“They got an equaliser from their first effort at goal. We lost a bit of composure.”

Referee Andy Haines gave a penalty after Joe Wright brought down Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu – a decision Ferguson disagreed with.

“In a big game like this, the referee has got to get his decisions right,” said Ferguson. “The penalty (decision) is outside the box.

“It was clear as day it was outside the box and he’s given it very quickly. It’s a poor decision. All three goals are preventable and all three are poor.”

Luton: Walton, Justin, Cuthbert (Sheehan 29), Mullins, Potts, Lee, McGeehan (Gilliead 90), Ruddock, Cook (Gray 38), Hylton, Marriott. Unused substitutes: O’Donnell,Smith, Vassell, King.

Doncaster: Marosi, Richardson (Baudry 64), Wright, Butler, Evina (Calder 65), Houghton, Blair, Rowe (Middleton 77), Coppinger, Marquis, Williams. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Garrett, Mandeville, Beestin.

Referee: A Haines (Tyne & Wear).