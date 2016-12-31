Mansfield Town 1 Doncaster Rovers 1: Liam Mandeville rescues point late on for Rovers

Liam Mandeville rescued a point from the penalty spot for Sky Bet League Two leaders Doncaster in a tight 1-1 draw at Mansfield.

The Stags had ended a goal drought of 343 minutes in the 59th minute when Matt Green guided a low Mal Benning shot from 18 yards inside the left-hand post after James Baxendale's corner had been half-cleared.

But Rovers were level after 77 minutes as goalkeeper Scott Shearer blocked a shot by John Marquis but then brought down Tommy Rowe before he could follow up. Mandeville sent him the wrong way from the spot.

Mandeville said: "This might be a really important point come the end of the season.

"The past few games have been tough for us, the pitches are heavy and it doesn't suit our game. I did put some pressure on myself for the penalty, but thankfully it went in.

"That is 10 goals for the season now, behind my wildest dreams. Let's hope I can get 20 now."

Boss Darren Ferguson added: "We were not at our best until Mansfield scored and we had to react.

"The change in formation to three at the back allowed us to get a grip back on the game. I am never happy with a point, but we are right on our two points per game target."