Mixed start for Doncaster as Blackburn test follows Gills clash

DONCASTER ROVERS will begin their return to League One with a home tie against a Gillingham side who are among the favourites for relegation.

But one week after the opening day home clash with the Gills on Saturday, August 5, Rovers will then travel to title favourites Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 12.

Boxing Day will see Doncaster entertain Northampton Town, while a trip to Peterborough United is on the cards for Monday, January 1.

Rovers will end their campaign at home to relegated Wigan Athletic on Saturday, May 5.

The club’s visit ever visit to Rotherham United’s New York Stadium will be on Saturday, February 24.