Mixed start for Doncaster Rovers as Blackburn trip follows Gillingham opener

DONCASTER ROVERS will begin their return to League One with a home tie against a Gillingham side who are among the favourites for relegation.

But one week after the opening day home clash with the Gills on Saturday, August 5, Rovers will then travel to title favourites Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, August 12.

A home clash with fellow League One new boys Blackpool is next up on Saturday, August 19.

Full Doncaster Rovers 2017-18 fixture list HERE

Rovers will face the return game against Blackburn at the Keepmoat on Saturday, March 24, while the trip to Blackpool will be on Saturday, March 31.

The club’s visit ever visit to Rotherham United’s New York Stadium will be on Saturday, February 24 while the relegated Millers will come to the Keepmoat on Saturday, November 11.

Boxing Day will see Doncaster entertain Northampton Town, while a trip to Peterborough United is on the cards for Monday, January 1.

Rovers will end their campaign at home to relegated Wigan Athletic on Saturday, May 5.

Wigan - second favourites to win the division - will welcome Doncaster to the DW on Tuesday, November 21.

Easter Monday offers a home clash with AFC Wimbledon while another highlight is the long trip to Portsmouth on Saturday, February 3.

Newly-promoted Pompey will come to the Keepmoat on Tuesday, October 17.

The trek to Plymouth Argyle will be on Saturday, September 23.