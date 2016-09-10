Morecambe 1 Doncaster Rovers 5: Coppinger celebrates in style

Doncaster Rovers thrashed Morecambe 5-1 today in League Two to celebrate James Coppinger’s milestone in triumph.

Midfielder Coppingermarked his his 500th appearance for the South Yorkshire club with a goal.

Andy Butler stabbed in an early opener for Rovers and John Marquis doubled their advantage with a scrambled close-range finish.

Morecambe pulled a goal back in the closing stages of the first half with a stunning volley from Cole Stockton, but Marquis’ second restored Doncaster’s two-goal cushion.

Matty Blair’s fine run and finish made it 4-1 and Coppinger added a fifth on his 500th appearance for the club.

Alex Whitmore was sent off late on to compound Morecambe’s misery.

Plymouth are the new leaders of Sky Bet League Two as they eased to a 2-1 win at home to struggling Cambridge.

Graham Carey slammed in an early opener after good work from Ben Purrington and Plymouth doubled their advantage when Jordan Slew tapped home after 59 minutes.

Medy Elito offered Cambridge hope with a low finish in the 79th minute, but it was the Pilgrims who held on to make it 15 points from 15.

Omar Bogle scored twice as Luton, who had topped the table at the start of play, were beaten 2-1 by Grimsby at Kenilworth Road.

Glen Rea had equalised for the Hatters, but Bogle headed in a late winner from Kayden Jackson’s cross.

Portsmouth are up to second as they finally saw off a determined Wycombe side 4-2.

Pompey suffered an early setback when Paul Hayes tapped the visitors ahead from close range, but they were level before half-time when defender Christian Burgess bundled home.

A crazy end to the first half saw Gary Roberts put Portsmouth ahead from the penalty spot - taking his tally for the season to five - but there was still time for Hayes to grab his second to level for Wycombe and then Conor Chaplin to restore Pompey’s lead with a neat header.

Carl Baker put daylight between the sides with Portsmouth’s fourth in the 53rd minute.

Chris Porter scored twice as Colchester moved into the play-off places with a 3-2 win against Blackpool, while in-form forward Alex Kiwomya set Crewe on their way to a 2-0 win at home to Exeter.

Tyler Walker was on target again as Stevenage followed up their 6-1 win against Hartlepool with another home win - 2-1 against Crawley.

Hartlepool bounced back from that heavy defeat with a last-gasp 2-1 win at Yeovil, with Nathan Thomas scoring both goals for the visitors.

Accrington claimed a 2-0 win at Notts County and Barnet were 1-0 winners at Mansfield.

John O’Sullivan was credited with Stanley’s opener, despite his shot taking a huge deflection, but there was no doubt about the second as Rommy Boco jinked his way through and coolly finished.

John Akinde scored Barnet’s winner.

Jon Parkin bagged a brace as Newport twice came from behind to take a point in a 2-2 draw against Cheltenham, while Carlisle were behind twice at home to Leyton Orient before Danny Grainger rescued a point from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw.

