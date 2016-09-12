Morecambe 1 Doncaster Rovers 5: James Coppinger strikes last on memorable day

James Coppinger played a key role in helping Doncaster to an emphatic victory on the occasion of his 500th game for Rovers.

He capped a superb afternoon with a stunning late goal as Morecambe were handed a second successive home defeat.

Doncaster led after four minutes when Coppinger’s right-wing corner was headed on by Harry Middleton and Andy Butler was the quickest to react and volleyed home from six yards.

Andy Williams then found space in the Morecambe area, Ryan Edwards managed to block his shot, but it fell into the path of John Marquis, who scored from eight yards.

The Shrimps halved the deficit just before the interval with an excellent goal by on-loan Tranmere striker Cole Stockton, who followed a superb turn and volley to beat Marko Marosi.

Doncaster’s Butler was denied his second of the game by a goalline clearance.

However, shortly afterwards, on 66 minutes, Coppinger evaded James Jennings down the right and, after his shot struck a post, Marquis netted his second goal from the rebound.

Matty Blair’s right-foot strike made it 4-1.

Coppinger fittingly had the final word with a stunning 25-yard drive to beat Barry Roche low to his right to complete his special day.

Morecambe’s Alex Whitmore was sent off on 84 minutes for a foul on Marquis.

Coppinger was held aloft on his team-mates’ shoulders as he celebrated the goal.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield (Molyneux 62), Edwards, Whitmore, Conlan (Jennings 62), Kenyon, Rose, Barkhuizen, Dunn (Massanka 79), Ellison,Stockton. Unused substitutes: McGowan, Mullin, Nizic, leming.

Doncaster Rovers: Marosi, Wright, Butler, Evina, Blair, Middleton (Calder 60), Houghton, Coppinger (Beestin 86), Rowe, Williams (Mandeville 83), Marquis. Unused substitutes: Etheridge, Garrett, Longbottom, Fielding.

Referee: Ollie Yates (Staffordshire).