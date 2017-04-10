Picture Gallery - Watch how Doncaster Rovers sealed promotion back to League One

IT has only been a matter of time for some weeks now but, on Saturday, Doncaster Rovers clinched a return to League One at the first time of asking.

It took Darren Ferguson’s men 74 minutes to make the breakthrough as Tommy Rowe headed in a corner from veteran midfielder James Coppinger, but it was enough for Rovers to book a place in the third tier.

Have a look at ourslideshow to relive some magical moments from Saturday’s game and the subsequent celebrations.

You can also watch the highlights once again too.

Pictures: Jon Buckle/PA.