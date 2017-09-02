Player ratings - Who shone brightest for Doncaster Rovers in Keepmoat draw with Peterborough?

Have your say

DONCASTER ROVERS settles for a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw at home to Peterborough United today.

Find out who our man Leon Wobschall thought stood out as Rovers’ star man in his mjatch ratings below. Do you agree?

Doncaster Rovers' John Marquis shields the ball. Picture: Chris Etchells

Ian Lawlor: Kept honest in the first half. Good reaction save to deny Edwards. Afforded a quiet second half. 7

Joe Wright: Continued his good start to the campaign with another assured performance in the heart of the back four. 8

Andy Butler: Won his headers and marshalled the back four well in an authoritative showing. 7

Tyler Garratt: The one change to the side who went down 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon last weekend. Didn’t let anyone down. 7

Doncaster Rovers' James Coppinger battles for the ball against PEterborough. Picture: Chris Etchells

Matty Blair: Customary energy, tenacity and drive and kept an eye on Edwards. 6

Ben Whiteman: Put a hard-working shift in and was involved throughout. Not too far away with a second-half strike. 7

James Coppinger: Not at his effervescent best and replaced just before the hour mark by Mandeville. 5

Tommy Rowe: Not the force that he can be in the final third. But a typically unselfish and tidy stint for the team. 6

Niall Mason: Hands full at times. Picked up a second-half booking for a tug on danger man Maddison. 6

John Marquis: In the wars briefly in the first half and spurned a good early chance. Not his day. Frustrating tale. Booked. 5

Alfie May: Fizzed about with intent and was persistent. Still raw, but his work ethic and appetite was commendable. 7

Substitutes - Jordan Houghton (59 mins for Mason): Steady away and in truth looked like he has never been away. Another significant step in his road back to fitness after a long spell out with injury. 7

Liam Mandeville (59 mins for Coppinger): Not real impact in the final third, despite grafting hard. 6

Andy Williams (71 mins for May): Denied by an excellent sliding challenge from Baldwin from close in. 6

Not used: Marosi, Alcock, Toffolo, Ben Khemis.

Peterborough United: Bond 6; Taylor 7, Baldwin 7, Tafazolli 7, Da Silva 6 (Hughes 71, 6); Grant 6, Doughty 7, Edwards 7; Morias 6 (Kanu 61), Maddison 7, Marriott 6.

Not used: O’Malley, Shephard, Lloyd, Anderson, Forrester.