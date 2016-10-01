Portsmouth 1 Doncaster Rovers 2: A vital win for Rovers, says Fergie

Doncaster Rovers returned from the long trip down to Portsmouth in League Two with all three points.

Doncaster are up to second after a 2-1 victory at Portsmouth.

Rovers took an early lead when John Marquis was sent clear and rounded goalkeeper David Forde to score and Andy Williams took advantage of some poor defending to double their lead after 34 minutes.

Carl Baker pulled one back for Pompey before the break, lashing into the roof of the net, but they could not find an equaliser.

Boss Darren Ferguson said: “It is a good result after a tough week for us but important to end with three points.

“Sometimes we need to remember we are quite a good team ourselves.

“It is about winning games and we have beat a good side who will be up there at the end of the season.

“To come here and get a win is a vital win. We have now played Pompey and Luton away and I still have loads of players injured. The players deserve enormous credit.

“Winning sends a message to my players. People won’t be overly surprised we won but they wouldn’t have been surprised if Portsmouth had won.”

