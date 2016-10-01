Portsmouth 1 Doncaster Rovers 2: Rovers climb to second

Doncaster Rovers returned from the long trip down to Portsmouth in League Two with all three points.

Doncaster are up to second after a 2-1 victory at Portsmouth.

Rovers took an early lead when John Marquis was sent clear and rounded goalkeeper David Forde to score and Andy Williams took advantage of some poor defending to double their lead after 34 minutes.

Carl Baker pulled one back for Pompey before the break, lashing into the roof of the net, but they could not find an equaliser.

Plymouth remain five points clear at the top of League Two following an emphatic 4-1 win against Yeovil.

Jimmy Spencer curled in a superb opener for Argyle in the 39th minute and they doubled their lead four minutes later through Jake Jervis’ deflected effort.

There was still time for Yeovil to pull a goal back before half-time, Darren Ward tapping in, but Graham Carey’s fierce strike restored Argyle’s two-goal cushion and Jervis stroked in a late fourth.

Carlisle remain unbeaten as they claimed a 2-0 victory against Colchester to move third, Jason Kennedy bundling in the opener early in the second half and Jabo Ibehre making the points safe.

Danny Hylton scored a fine solo goal for Luton but they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham, with Daniel O’Shaughnessy firing home a loose ball in the box to level in the 64th minute.

Padraig Amond scored twice against his former club as Hartlepool ran out 3-0 winners at Grimsby.

Amond, who scored 31 goals for the Mariners in the Vanarama National League last term, knocked in the rebound after a Lewis Alessandra shot had come back off a post to open the scoring and glanced in a second in the 36th minute.

In-form forward Nathan Thomas made it six goals in six games with a superb chip to seal the points.

Goalkeeper Will Norris saved two injury-time penalties as nine-man Cambridge beat Accrington 2-1 in an astonishing finish.

Norris saved from Chris Eagles in the first minute of stoppage time after Leon Legge, who had scored the first goal, was sent off for felling Terry Gornell and later repelled Gornell’s spot-kick after Brad Halliday was dismissed for punching Matty Pearson’s header off the line.

Former Accrington player Piero Mingoia struck what proved to be the winner with a stunning volley nine minutes from time.

Adebayo Akinfenwa increased the pressure on Exeter boss Paul Tisdale with the only goal for Wycombe five minutes from time, while Mark Connolly’s header from a corner was enough for Crawley to see off Blackpool by the same 1-0 scoreline.

Barnet played out a goalless draw with Leyton Orient, while Crewe came from behind to take a point in a 1-1 draw with Mansfield.

Pat Hoban headed home at the far post to give the Stags a 51st-minute lead but their joy was short-lived as Chris Dagnall steered home an equaliser five minutes later.

Notts County’s match with Morecambe was abandoned after 10 minutes due to torrential rain, thunder and lightning, while the game between managerless Newport and Stevenage was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Rodney Parade.

