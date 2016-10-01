Portsmouth v Doncaster Rovers: More to come from Rovers, says Williams

Doncaster Rovers face another test of their League Two promotion credentials today at Portsmouth.

After failing to beat fellow top-seven rivals Luton Town and Carlisle United this week, Darren Ferguson’s Rovers will be hoping to make it third time lucky at Fratton Park.

After losing 3-1 at Luton, Rovers were held 2-2 by Carlisle at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night.

Striker Andy Williams, 30, believes Rovers deserved more than just a single point from this week’s games.

“I think if anyone had watched the first 30 minutes against Luton last weekend they could’ve only seen one winner in that game,” said Williams.

“That’s the way we felt as well, maybe we should’ve put the game to bed,” he added, despite Rovers being the division’s top scorers.

“We don’t like to look back too far and we like to think about constantly improving as a team. So we’re not stressing about the results away from home.

“We always analyse the last game and look to improve but we’re not looking back at say five games in because you’d like to think you’ve moved on a lot from then.”

After 10 games, Doncaster sit third in League Two, on the same points as second-placed Luton and today’s fourth-placed hosts, but five points off leaders Plymouth Argyle.

The top half of the table is very tight, with Doncaster just two points better off than Crawley in 12th spot.

Williams added: “There’s still a good mood in the camp and we know we’re capable of a lot more.

“We’ve been working on some issues that have probably been costing us.

“There’s still a lot of positivity around the place and obviously we’re only a few points off the top.”