Quartet on way back for Doncaster Rovers as Darren Ferguson eyes bigger picture

TO say that manager Darren Ferguson is relieved that Doncaster Rovers’ injury crisis is easing is somewhat of an under-statement.

Rovers’ treatment room may have resembled the equivalent of Casualty in August, but the situation is thankfully improving heading into the new calendar month.

While September may not have started in the desired fashion by virtue of a 2-1 League Two loss to Crewe, Ferguson is looking at the bigger picture, with a quartet of players expected to return shortly, the Scot likening their return to the arrival of “four new signings”.

They include the trio of Mathieu Baudry, Gary McSheffrey and Craig Alcock, yet to feature so far this season.

Rovers’ chief Ferguson, whose side missed out on the chance of recording a fifth successive win in all competitions for the first time since December, 2006 at the weekend, said: “We have to learn and get back on a run.

“But we have got Baudry back training next week and McSheffrey will be in a couple of weeks. Craig Alcock will not be far away and Tyler Garrett, too.

“We are getting the bodies back. Everybody has got what they have now until January. When those players return, it will be like four new signings.

“It is good that this month is Saturday to Saturday. But the more important thing now is that we do not lose the next game.”

Rovers may have seen their recent upturn end by way of a late loss at the Alexandra Stadium, but Ferguson was afforded some positives from the weekend display, with the performance of newcomer Frazer Richardson figuring highly on the list.

The vastly-experienced former Leeds and Rotherham player, 33, who linked up with the club last week on an initial two-month deal, produced a sound showing in his first outing since early May.

Ferguson professed to being highly satisfied with the display of Richardson, who fitted in seamlessly into the Rovers back-line.

Ferguson, whose side make the trip to surprise packages Morecambe this coming weekend, said: “Frazer did fine. I knew it would take him 10 or 15 minutes to find his feet, but with Frazer, you know what you are going to get.

“You are going to get a steady seven out of 10 in most games.

“The reason for bringing him off was to get Matty Blair playing as a wing-back, but it was certainly nothing to do with his performance because Frazer was good.”