Rovers manager Ferguson says he can understand frustration of supporters

DARREN FERGUSON insists he has no issue with irate Doncaster Rovers fans after bearing the brunt of criticism last Saturday.

Inconsistent Rovers, who face a key game at fellow League One strugglers Bury tomorrow, turned in their poorest performance of the season in a wretched 3-0 home loss to Walsall last weekend, with manager Ferguson receiving his share of the flak.

The Scot admits he has been in the managerial game long enough to take the harsh words squarely on the chin and accepts it is all about him and his players instigating a meaningful response.

Ferguson said: “I think the fans have been great. Of course, there were some getting very frustrated on Saturday and that is the first real time I have heard that towards myself.

“But that is understandable, to a degree.

“Fans are within their rights to be frustrated because they want to see their team winning games of football.”

Rovers, in 19th place, head into this weekend’s game at Gigg Lane with just a three-point advantage over Bury, currently occupying the fourth and final relegation spot.

Ferguson admits that belief and confidence looked fragile at times among players in the second-half of last weekend’s defeat to the Saddlers – with restoring those ebbing levels having been a priority this week.

He added: “It has been important to get that back in this week and it is important the players do not lose that. It can have an effect if you start losing that belief and confidence. That is so important.”