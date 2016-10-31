‘Scrappy’ Doncaster Rovers leave boss Darren Ferguson frustrated

DARREN FERGUSON cut a frustrated figure after seeing his Doncaster Rovers side held to a stalemate.

Two errors for both goals from stand-in goalkeeper Ross Etheridge, drafted in for his first start since August in place of the injured Marko Marosi, cost Rovers two points at home.

Rovers have been imperious at the Keepmoat Stadium this season but put in an uncharacteristically disjointed second-half performance.

Matt Bloomfield gave the visitors the lead with an acrobatic finish, but Rovers were leading at the break as Tommy Rowe turned in the equaliser and John Marquis twisted and turned his way into the area before firing home after 40 minutes.

Bloomfield hauled Wycombe level with 12 minutes left, tucking in the rebound after Paris Cowan-Hall had seen a shot saved and the visitors were able to hold on.

“This was a game we thought could have helped us get rid of the demons of last week and kick on again so it’s disappointing we haven’t won,” Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said. “The game should be over at half-time.

“In the first half I thought we were outstanding, absolutely outstanding. The front three caused them havoc and we recovered quickly from an error that put us behind from their first shot on goal.

“The second half just got scrappy and not how I wanted it; we didn’t get a rhythm and our first pass wasn’t good enough.

“We’re still unbeaten at home but it’s disappointing.”

Doncaster Rovers: Etheridge, Mason, Baudry, Butler, Evina, Houghton, Blair, Rowe (Beestin 46), Calder, Marquis, Coppinger. Unused substitutes: Garrett, Middleton, Wright, Keegan, Mandeville, Jones.

Wycombe Wanderers: Blackman, Harriman, De Havilland, Pierre, Jacobson, Rowe (Akinfenwa 46), Gape, O’Nien (Wood 83), Bloomfield (Thompson 90), Cowan-Hall, Hayes. Unused substitutes: Brown, Jombati, Stewart, Kashket.

Referee: Lee Probert (Wiltshire).