Striker Andy Williams set for Doncaster Rovers return in EFL Trophy

Andy Williams is poised to return to the Doncaster Rovers starting line-up for Tuesday night’s Checkatrade EFL Trophy second-round tie with Blackpool.

The striker, whose seven goals in the first 12 games of the season helped establish Rovers as promotion contenders, has been out since the first weekend of October with ankle ligament damage.

He made an appearance off the bench on Saturday as Rovers held on to beat Stevenage to move to the top of League One, and has been told he will start on Tuesday at the Keepmoat as Doncaster look to continue their momentum in the EFL Trophy.

“Andy will start and we’ll just see how far he’ll get into the game,” said Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.

“He came on at the right time on Saturday but it was a difficult game to come into.

“We know what we’ll get off him, it’s just a case of getting him back to match fitness.

“He’s a fit boy but because he’s well-built, with that shape it can take a player a bit longer to get back to match sharpness, so I have to be aware of that.

“In terms of getting him minutes, Tuesday night’s game is ideal.”

Rovers will be without forward Matty Blair who got married on Sunday and has been given the first part of the week off, and Ferguson will make other changes with a big game against promotion rivals Plymouth in the League on Saturday.

“I’ll make changes and I’ll go about the game pretty similar to what I’ve done the last three games, mainly because I want to get players coming back a game,” said Ferguson.

“Right now I’m not interested in the Plymouth game, I’m interested in this game and I want to win it.

“The incentive is to go all the way if we can and to keep the home record intact.”