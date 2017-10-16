Verdict: First-half display cost us game, says Doncaster Rovers boss Ferguson

Have your say

Darren Ferguson was furious with his side’s first-half performance as Doncaster Rovers fell to a 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic.

Tariqe Fosu’s first-half strike was enough to separate the two sides, even though Rovers piled on the pressure in the second half.

And Ferguson was far from happy.

“It’s an unacceptable result,” he said. “It’s a terrible result.

“The first-half performance was no where near good enough, no where near the required standard. We lost a poor goal.

“The first-half performance was the problem. It cost us the game.

“It wasn’t quick enough, the tempo wasn’t there.

“Again we’re saying the same things – how have we lost that game when we’re on top in the second half.

“But we have lost it and it’s a hugely disappointing result.”

Fosu’s goal was certainly preventable. The tricky forward smashed an unexpected shot from plenty of space on the corner of the box which caught Ian Lawlor out at his near post.

While disappointed with the goal, Ferguson refused to publicly blame one player.

He said: “I’m not going to criticise my players in public individually so you’re going to have to work that out for yourselves.

“But it’s a clear mistake by someone. If we played in the first half like we did in the second then we win the game. At the moment we’re not getting good enough results, clearly.”

Charlton: Amos, Solly, Konsa, Bauer, Dasilva (Sarr 80), Forster-Caskey, Kashi, Fosu, Clarke (Reeves 75), Holmes, Magennis. Unused substitutes: Jackson, Phillips, Aribo,Ahearne-Grant, Dodoo.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Toffolo (Blair 62), Wright, Butler, Mason, Houghton, Whiteman, Rowe, Coppinger (Kongolo 8), Marquis, May (Mandeville 57). Unused substitutes: Alcock, Marosi, Garrett, Ben Khemis.

Referee: R Lewis (Shropshire).