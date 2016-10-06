Video: Big decisions for Darren Ferguson ahead of Barnet clash

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Darren Ferguson admits that he has some welcome selection dilemmas ahead of Saturday’s League Two home game with Barnet.

Ferguson saw several squad players catch the eye in the 2-2 midweek draw with Derby County in the Checkatrade Trophy, while the performance of the fit-again trio of Mathieu Baudry, Niall Mason and Paul Keegan also gave him plenty of food for thought.

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson.

The Scot’s selection options are also set to be additionally boosted shortly by the return to the fray of Craig Alcock, while Frazer Richardson is only expected to be out injured for a few weeks.

Ferguson said: “I look at my squad now and the younger part of my squad have played in the two cup matches in particular and done really well.

“Added to that is Keegan, Baudry and Mason coming back into the fold.

“Alcock is also not far away and all of a sudden, I have got decisions to make and I will have decisions to make for Saturday alone.

“But that is what I want.”

Second-placed Rovers boast an eight-match unbeaten home league record heading into the weekennd game, with their last Keepmoat reverse in the league coming on March 28.