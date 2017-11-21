Wigan 3 Doncaster Rovers 0: Colclough nets double as Doncaster stumble

Doncaster Rovers couldn’t build on their promising point at Fleetwood on Saturday as they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 at League One promotion favourites Wigan.

The home side had surprisingly lost 1-0 at home to Bradford at the weekend, but Darren Ferguson’s men were never in any danger of making it a Yorkshire double inside four days.

Indeed, their night was summed up just before the half-time whistle, when John Marquis was presented with a golden opportunity to equalise, with a free shot from eight yards.

But after a deep cross to the far post had been headed right into his path, the striker barely made a connection as the ball trickled towards Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones.

By then, Wigan were already a goal to the good, with Michael Jacobs firing into the bottom corner via a slight deflection.

Wigan doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Ryan Colclough cut in from the left wing, past two defenders, before finding the net with another deflected effort.

Wigan’s third, which came just before the hour mark, saw Colclough headed beyond the despairing dive of Rovers goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Wigan Athletic: Jones; Byrne, Dunkley, Burn, James; Morsy, Power; Colclough (Massey 60), Evans, Jacobs (Perkins 76); Grigg. Unused substitutes: Sarkic, Bruce, Roberts, Hunt, Toney.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor; Blair, Wright, Butler, Baudry (Williams 46, Whiteman 63), Toffolo; Houghton, Kongolo, Coppinger (Beestin 60), Rowe; Marquis. Unused substitutes: Marosi, Mason, Garratt, Ben Khemis.

Referee: C Boyeson.