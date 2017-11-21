Wigan Athletic v Doncaster Rovers: Injured Kiwomya ‘can see light at end of the tunnel’

IT is not just on the field that Doncaster Rovers are being afforded positives, but in the treatment room too.

After some well-documented injury ills so far this term, the clouds are beginning to part for manager Darren Ferguson, whose side are in a nice vein of form ahead of tonight’s trip to second-placed Wigan Athletic.

The Rovers’ chief has revealed that marquee summer arrival Alex Kiwomya, yet to feature since joining due to a back injury, is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation, and Alfie May is likely to return to training in ten days following a hernia issue, which did not require surgery.

Luke McCullough is making progress too and set to be in the fray at the start of the new year, while Ross Etheridge is also improving.

On the news regarding ex-Crewe player Kiwomya, Ferguson said: “He is kicking on really well.

“It has been tough for him because at one point, admittedly, we felt that was it and he had to cope with that. But he has got his head around that and he can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Rovers head over the Pennines with a five-match unbeaten streak to their credit and while the Latics present formidable opponents, Ferguson’s glass is very much half-full.

“For me, they have got the best squad in the league. It will be tough, but I would like to think we have some good players, as well,” Ferguson added.

Last six games: Wigan WWDWLL Doncaster LWDWDD.

Referee: C Boyeson (East Yorkshire).

Last time: Wigan 0 Doncaster 0; August 16, 2015; Championship.