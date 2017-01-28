Yeovil 0 Doncaster Rovers 3: John Marquis at double for rampant Rovers

League Two leaders Doncaster Rovers made it five successive wins in 2017 when they beat Yeovil today.

Darren Ferguson’s side made the perfect start, going ahead on 31 minutes thanks to a rare goal from French defender Mathieu Baldry.

And four minutes later, striker John Marquis slotted in the second, one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

Marquis netted his second of the afternoon on 79 minutes to wrap up all three points.

Doncaster are now 16 points clear of fourth-placed Luton Town in their bid to claim automatic promotion back to League One.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Lacey, Ward, Smith, Dawson, Butcher, Dolan, Zoko, Sowunmi, Eaves. Subs: Harrison, Mugabi, Maddison,

Goodship, Bassett, Whitfield, James.

Doncaster: Lawlor, Blair, Baudry, Butler, Mason, Grant, Houghton, Coppinger, Rowe, Marquis, Williams. Subs: Etheridge,

Alcock, Middleton, Wright, Keegan, Mandeville, Longbottom.

Referee: Lee Swabey (Devon)