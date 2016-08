DONE DEALS: How your club carried out their business during the transfer window

ONCE AGAIN it was a busy summer for Yorkshire’s leading clubs, with plenty of ins and outs to keep fans guessing over how their teams would look come the close of business at 11pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Here, as of 11pm on Wednesday night, are the deals affecting our Premier League and Football League clubs.

Goalkeeper David Marshall moved to Hull City from Cardiff in a �3.5m deal. Picture: Nick Potts/PA.

There’s a good chance some more names will be added at some point on Thursday when further deals are clarified and ratified by the respective governing bodies.

Hull City

Ins: David Marshall (Cardiff City, £3.5m), Ryan Mason (Tottenham Hotspur, £13m), Will Keane (Manchester United, £1m), James Weir (Manchester United, undisc), Dieumerci Mbokani (Dynamo Kiev, loan), Will Mannion (AFC Wimbledon). Outs: Mo Diame (Newcastle United, £4.5m), Sone Aluko (Fulham), Ryan Taylor, Ben Clappison (York), Calaum Jahraldo-Martin (Oldham), Max Clark (Cambridge United, loan).

Middlesbrough

Ins: Marten De Roon (Atalanta, £11m), Viktor Fischer (Ajax, £3.8m), Bernardo Espinosa (Sporting Gijon), Jordan McGhee (Hearts, loan), Victor Valdes (Manchester United), Antonio Barragan (Valencia), Alvaro Negredo (Valencia, loan), Gaston Ramirez (unattached), Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Fabio (Cardiff City), Calum Chambers (Arsenal, loan), Adama Traore (Aston Villa, undisc). Outs: Jonathan Woodgate, Damia Abella, Jonathan Burn (Kilmarnock, loan), Connor Ripley (Oldham, loan), Harry Chapman (Sheffield United, loan), Brad Fewster (Hartlepool), Rhys Williams (Perth Glory), Adam Jackson (Barnsley), Brad Halliday (Cambridge United), Muzzy Carayol (Nottingham Forest), Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, undisc), Alex Baptiste (Preston, loan), Adam Reach (£5m initial), Dael Fry (Rotherham, loan).

Barnsley

Ins: Tom Bradshaw (Walsall, £650,000), George Moncur (Colchester, £500,000), Cole Kpekawa (QPR, £400,000), Kayden Jackson (Wrexham), Stefan Payne (Dover), Andy Yiadom (Barnet), Elliot Lee (West Ham), Ryan Kent (Liverpool, loan), Dylan Mottley-Henry (Bradford City), Elliot Kebbie (Salford City), Angus MacDonald (Torquay United, undisclosed), Sessi D’Almieda (free), Adam Jackson (Middlesbrough), Adam Armstrong (Newcastle, loan), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, loan), Saidy Janko (Celtic, loan). Outs: Alfie Mawson (Swansea, £5m), Brad Abbott, Paul Digby (Ipswich), Otis Khan (Yeovil), George Maris (Cambridge United), Jak McCourt (Northampton), George Smith (Gateshead), George Williams (MK Dons), George Moncur (Peterborough United, loan).

Huddersfield Town

Ins: Chris Schindler (1860 Munich, £1.8m), Rajiv Van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers, £750,000), Aaron Mooy (Manchester City), Elias Kachunga (FC Ingostadt), Chris Lowe (FC Kaiserslautern), Michael Hefele (Dynamo Dresden), Joel Coleman (Oldham Athletic), George Dorrington (Manchester United), Ivan Paurevic (FC Ufa), Jan Goren Stankovic (Dortmund), Aaron Mooy (Man City), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea), Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (Charlton, undisclosed). Outs: Flo Bojaj (Kilmarnock, loan), Will Boyle (Kilmarnock, loan), Jordy Hiwula (Bradford City, loan), Jason Davidson (FC Groningen), Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood, loan), Lloyd Allinson (Chesterfield), Duane Holmes (Scunthorpe), Joel Lynch (QPR), Ishmael Miller (free), Karim Matmour (1860 Munich), James Vaughan (Birmingham), Joe Wright (Doncaster), Jack Senior (Luton, undisc).

Leeds United

Ins: Kemar Roofe (Oxford, £3m), Marcus Antonsson (Kalmar, £1.6m), Liam Bridcutt (Sunderland, £1.5m), Luke Ayling (Bristol City, £750,000), Kyle Bartley (Swansea City), Hadi Sacko (Sporting Lisbon, loan), Robert Green (QPR), Matt Grimes (Swansea City), Pablo Hernandez (Al-Arabi), Billy Whitehouse (Doncaster Rovers), Pontus Jansson (Torino, loan), Eunan O’Kane (Bournemouth). Outs: Lewis Cook (Bournemouth, £7m), Casper Sloth (AaB, undisclosed), Mirco Antenucci (SPAL), Guiseppe Bellusci (Empoli, loan), Scott Wootton (MK Dons, free), Lee Erwin (Oldham, loan), Jordan Botaka (Charlton, loan), Tommaso Bianchi (Ascoli), Eric Grimes (Cork City), Alex Purver (Guiseley).

Rotherham United

Ins: Jon Taylor (Peterborough, £500,000), Anthony Forde (Walsall), Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton, loan), Lewis Price (Sheffield Wednesday), Will Vaulks (Falkirk), Kelvin Wilson (Nottingham Forest, loan); Scott Allan (Celtic, loan), Darnell Fisher (Celtic, undisc), Dominic Ball (Tottenham Hotspur, undisc), Isaiah Brown (Chelsea, loan), Tom Adeyemi (Cardiff City, loan), Dael Fry (Middlesbrough, loan). Outs: Luciano Becchio, Danny Collins, Lloyd Doyley (free), Leon Best (Ipswich), Lewis Buxton (Bolton), Alex Cairns (Fleetwood), Chris Dawson (Viking, loan), Matt Derbyshire (Omonia), Adam Collin (Notts County), Paddy Kenny (Northampton), Paul Green (Oldham), Emmanuel Ledesma (Brentford), Frazer Richardson (Doncaster), Jerome Thomas (Port Vale), Richie Smallwood (Scunthorpe United, loan).

Sheffield Wednesday

Ins: Almen Abdi (Watford, £3m), Daniel Pudil (Watford, undisc), David Jones (Burnley, undisc), Steven Fletcher (Sunderland), Jake Kean (Norwich), Charlie Hayford (Spurs), Jordan Thorniley (Everton), Will Buckley (Sunderland, loan), Vincent Sasso (Braga), Adam Reach (Middlesbrough, £5m initial). Outs: Will De Havilland (Wycombe), Cameron Dawson (Wycombe, loan), Darryl Lachman (Willem II), Caolan Lavery (Sheffield United), Lewis Price (Rotherham United), Marnick Vermijl (Preston).

Bradford City

Ins: Romaine Vincelot (Coventry, undisc), Colin Doyle (Blackpool, £1), Nicky Law (Rangers), Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury), Timothee Dieng (Oldham), Rouven Sattelmaier (Stuttgart Kickers), Jordy Hiwula (Huddersfield, loan), Vincent Rabiega (Leipzig, free), Matt Kilgallon (Blackburn, free), Josh Cullen (West Ham, loan), Marc McNulty (Sheffield United, loan), Haris Vuckic (Newcastle, loan). Outs: Joe Cracknell (Bradford Park Avenue, loan), Steve Davies (Rochdale), Billy Knott (Gillingham), Greg Leigh (Bury), Josh Morris (Scunthorpe), Dylan Mottley-Henry (Barnsley), Chris Routis (Ross County), Alan Sheehan (Luton), Ben Williams (Bury), Jamie Proctor (Bolton), Paul Anderson (Northampton).

Sheffield United

Ins: James Wilson (Oldham), Mark Duffy (Burton), Chris Hussey (Bury), Leon Clarke (Bury), John Fleck (Coventry City), Jack O’Connell (Brentford), Jake Wright (Oxford), Harry Chapman (Middlesbrough, loan), Simon Moore (Cardiff), Caolan Lavery (Sheffield Wednesday). Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan), Daniel Lafferty (Burnley, loan). Outs: Jose Baxter, Dean Hammond (released), Jamal Campbell-Ryce (Barnet), Flo Cuvelier (Walsall), Ryan Flynn (Oldham, free), CJ Hamilton (Mansfield), Bob Harris (free), Mark Howard (Bolton), Terry Kennedy (Alfreton), Jay McEveley (Ross County), Callum McFadzean (Kilmarnock), Che Adams (Birmingham), Harrison McGahey (Rochdale), Martyn Woolford (Fleetwood), Diego de Girolamo (Bristol City), Marc McNulty (Bradford, loan), Kieran Wallace (Fleetwood Town, loan), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton, undisclosed).

Doncaster Rovers

Ins: Tommy Rowe (Wolves); Matty Blair (Mansfield, free); Ross Etheridge (Accrington), Mathieu Baudry (Leyton Orient); Joe Wright (Huddersfield), Gary McSheffrey (Scunthorpe), Tyler Garrett (Bolton, £25,000), John Marquis (Millwall), Riccardo Calder (Aston Villa, loan), Alfie Beestin (Tadcaster Albion), Jordan Houghton (Chelsea, loan), Niall Mason (Aston Villa, loan), Frazer Richardson (Rotherham). Outs: Gary Mackenzie (St Mirren), Nathan Tyson, Thorsten Stuckmann (free), Richard Chaplow (Orange County Blues), Curtis Main (Portsmouth), Billy Whitehouse (Leeds United).