EFL Cup: Leeds United handed Liverpool trip, Hull get Newcastle

Leeds United have been given a prize draw to face in-form Premier League outfit Liverpool at Anfield in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Struggling Hull City bagged a home tie against Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will host West Ham while Southampton go to Arsenal.

The ties will take place on the week commencing November 28.

Leeds United defeated Norwich City on penalties in a thrilling fourth-round tie at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Hull City prevailed 2-1 at Bristol City on Tuesday night to end a string of poor results under Mike Phelan.

Full EFL Cup draw

Liverpool v Leeds United

Manchester United v West Ham United

Hull City v Newcastle United

Arsenal v Southampton

