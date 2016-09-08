Emergency loans ban signals financial alarms

HARRY KANE, John Terry, David Beckham and Frank Lampard and plenty of others share a common link.

Namely, that all of the aforementioned household names were afforded their first competitive experience of ‘men’s football’ in the muck-and-nettles of the Football League during short-term loan stints that each have credited as aiding significantly in their development.

Such spells will now be a thing of the past after FIFA’s decision to scrap emergency loan windows, with players now only able to move on full or half-season loans in the summer or January.

There are big footballing ramifications to the new directive, which precludes EFL managers from getting in touch with their top-flight counterparts during key parts of the season to see if any highly-prized talent fancies a crash-course in real football.

But equally – and perhaps more worryingly – there are also financial implications, which will impact on EFL clubs, according to leading football expert Rob Wilson, whose comments resonate with those made by England chief Sam Allardyce earlier this year.

Wilson said: “The emergency loan system is quite important as it makes things cost-effective.

“Scrapping it is quite detrimental to the teams playing outside the Premier League as a number survive on the emergency loan system and it is much more financially effective to take players on short-term deals rather than sign them to two or three-year contracts.

“There is also no transfer fee and you know you are not going to pay too much in wages.

“It enables you to budget more effectively if you know what your outgoings are going to be over one year and you can cut your cloth accordingly in the following year.

“The loan market is the lifeblood of some clubs. I think we will see the impact of the emergency loan market ending over the next couple of years.

“You will either see less competition because clubs cannot afford to be signing players or clubs will be signing players they cannot afford to. Then we will see Financial Fair Play regulations start to bite.”

Either way, that prospect is not an edifying one, with the potential sight of particularly the Championship – which contains five Yorkshire clubs – becoming even less competitive and more of a ‘two-tier’ division being a thoroughly depressing one.

Never before has the Championship been more polarised on fiscal terms between the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’, witnessed by the spending breakdown of clubs in the recent summer window.

A record gross amount of £215m was spent by Championship clubs – more than twice the previous window record.

Perhaps more significant is the fact that over half of that sum, roughly £117m, was spent by just three clubs in the shape of the relegated trio of Aston Villa, Newcastle and Norwich with the likes of Ross McCormack, Jonathan Kodjia and Matt Ritchie purchased for eight-figure fees.

That largesse is cushioned by sizeable parachute payments over three years and with several other clubs still receiving major amounts to soften the blow of top-flight relegation, it paints a skewed financial landscape.

Wilson, a lecturer and researcher in Sport Business Management at Sheffield Hallam University, added: “We have been quite critical of parachute payments and how it distorts the competitive balance in the Championship.

“The relegated clubs get £64m over three years and about £26m in the first year. To put that into some Yorkshire context, Leeds United’s turnover (in the last financial year) was about £24m and Sheffield Wednesday’s turnover last year was £15m.

“To get single parachute payments that are bigger than the amount which most of the bigger Championship clubs are generating through all of their revenue over a season seems unfair.

“With the number of teams with Premier League payments over the past two or three years, it is almost the ‘haves’ and ‘have nots’ in the Championship. We used to say it was one of the most competitive leagues in the world; the reality is there is now an elite.

“The Premier League team finishing bottom this season will earn £130m. Someone who just misses automatic promotion might earn £20m at a real push. It is a huge discrepancy and makes it much more difficult for a Championship club to get promoted.”