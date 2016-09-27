England are ‘laughing stock of world football’

Sam Allardyce has left his job as England manager by mutual consent, the Football Association has announced.

Allardyce held showdown talks at Wembley with Football Association chiefs after it emerged he used his new position to negotiate a £400,000 deal with businessmen and offered them advice on how to get around FA transfer rules.

He said he was ‘disappointed’ to be leaving the position but accepts he made a serious error of judgment.

Former England striker Alan Shearer said England are now the laughing stock of world football after Allardyce’s departure.

“I’m angry, I’m sad, I’m staggered at the misjudgement from a guy who said this was his dream job,” the former England striker said.

“It’s incredible and a catastrophic misjudgement by Sam and his advisers.”

Shearer, who scored 30 goals in 63 caps, said: “I’m angry at the whole situation. I didn’t think England could stoop any lower from what happened in the summer at the Euros. Now here we are, a laughing stock of world football.”

The decision comes in the wake of an undercover investigation by a national newspaper in which he was covertly filmed appearing to advise on how to sidestep FA transfer regulations.

In a statement, the governing body said the behaviour of Allardyce was “inappropriate” and revealed he has “apologised” for and accepts the “significant error of judgment”.

Allardyce said he was honoured to have been England boss and ‘disappointed’ to leave the role.

Gareth Southgate will take charge of the England team for the next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain.

Allardyce was targeted in a Daily Telegraph investigation into alleged corruption in England football and widespread reports suggested that crisis meetings at Wembley, involving Football Association chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn, have reached a conclusion.

Transcripts from a newspaper investigation into alleged football corruption in which Allardyce was targeted by undercover reporters were due to be released to the Football Association.

Allardyce was covertly filmed in an investigation by The Daily Telegraph at two meetings he believed were with representatives of a Far East firm.

A spokesman for the newspaper has revealed it will release to the FA the “relevant transcripts” from its probe.

Allardyce appeared to tell reporters, who were wearing hidden cameras, that it was “not a problem” getting around FA rules which stop third parties “owning” football players’ economic rights.

A spokesman for The Daily Telegraph said: “These run to many hundreds of pages so will take some time to collate.

“In line with our investigations protocol, some material has already been passed to the police.”

Allardyce was accompanied by adviser Mark Curtis for a meeting at Wembley with FA chairman Greg Clarke and chief executive Martin Glenn.

It is understood Clarke and Glenn were extremely disturbed by the allegations but Allardyce defended himself by saying that during the sting he said that everything needed to be run past The FA.

Sam Allardyce’s statement in full:

“Further to recent events, the FA and I have mutually agreed to part company.

“It was a great honour for me to be appointed back in July and I am deeply disappointed at this outcome.

“This afternoon, I met with Greg Clarke and Martin Glenn and offered a sincere and wholehearted apology for my actions.

“Although it was made clear during the recorded conversations that any proposed arrangements would need the FA’s full approval, I recognise I made some comments which have caused embarrassment.

“As part of today’s meeting, I was asked to clarify what I said and the context in which the conversations took place. I have co-operated fully in this regard.

“I also regret my comments with regard to other individuals.”

The FA statement in full:

“The FA can confirm that Sam Allardyce has left his position as England manager.

“Allardyce’s conduct, as reported today, was inappropriate of the England manager. He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised. However, due to the serious nature of his actions, the FA and Allardyce have mutually agreed to terminate his contract with immediate effect.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA’s priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football. The manager of the England men’s senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times.

“Gareth Southgate will take charge of the men’s senior team for the next four matches against Malta, Slovenia, Scotland and Spain whilst the FA begins its search for the new England manager.

“The FA wishes Sam well in the future.”

The former Bolton boss lasted just 67 days in the post, the shortest ever tenure for a permanent Three Lions manager, and he took charge of just one game.

Here, is how Allardyce’s fleeting reign compares with other England bosses.

SAM ALLARDYCE (July 2016 - September 2016, one game)

Allardyce’s tenure began with a smile in July but ended in humiliation in October after just 67 days. Having left Sunderland to take up the role he craved for so long, Allardyce guided his country to a solitary 2018 World Cup qualifying win over Slovakia earlier this month. It is the shortest reign of any of England’s 14 permanent managers.

STEVE McCLAREN (August 2006 - November 2007, 18 games)

McClaren was appointed after the FA failed in its attempts to lure Luiz Felipe Scolari from his post as Portugal boss but it would prove to be a poisoned chalice for the former Middlesbrough manager. His failure to secure England a place at Euro 2008 - the first time in 14 years they had not qualified for a major tournament - saw him sacked after just 18 games.

KEVIN KEEGAN (February 1999 - October 2000, 18 games)

Keegan also lasted just 18 games and his spell ended in ignominious fashion after England fell to a 1-0 defeat against Germany in their final game at the old Wembley Stadium. Keegan, who went on to manage Manchester City before briefly returning to Newcastle in 2008, has the lowest win-percentage of any permanent England boss at 38.9 per cent.

TERRY VENABLES (January 1994 - June 1996, 24 games)

Venables announced five months before Euro 96 that he would be standing down due to off-the-field matters. Despite a largely successful tournament for the Three Lions, where they reached the semi-finals on home soil, the former Tottenham manager still left his role after two and a half years, and 24 games, and was replaced by Glenn Hoddle.

GLENN HODDLE (July 1996 - February 1999, 28 games)

Hoddle lasted just 28 games himself after he left by mutual consent in February 1999 following controversial comments he made about disabled people. His win-percentage of 60.7 per cent ranks favourably with his predecessors - England’s World Cup-winning boss Sir Alf Ramsey managed 61.1 per cent - and was touted as a potential contender for the job before Allardyce was appointed.

:: List does not include caretaker managers

Here is a transcript of the clips released by the Daily Telegraph:

:: First meeting

Allardyce’s agent: “Is that third party ownership a problem though?”

Sam Allardyce: “It’s not a problem.”

Telegraph reporter: “Yeah, well, I mean there are, there are ways...”

SA: “It’s not a problem.”

Reporter: “...there are ways around that, as I understand it, or ways through that.”

SA: “(inaudible) and er (inaudible) they’ve been doing it for years.”

BREAK

SA: “You can still get around it. Obviously the big money is here.”

BREAK

SA: “What they would be better doing is, making sure they’ve got the ownership and the agent. So they own the agent, the agent works for them, as well. ‘Cause then the agent, if he gets sold on again, the agent will get more money if he gets sold on again.”

BREAK

SA: “You get a percentage of the player’s agent’s fee, that the agent pays to you, the company, because he’s done that new deal at that club again, or, they sell him on and you’re not getting a part of the transfer fee any more, ‘cause you can’t do that. But ... but you get - because of the size of the contracts now, the contract’ll be worth 30, 40 million, at 10%.”

His agent: “Yes, I understand that.”

SA: “And you get, you get, you’ve done a deal with the agent where you’re getting 5% of the agent’s fee. Which is massive for doing about two hours work, like.”

BREAK

Allardyce’s financial adviser: “But you’re, you’re setting up a fund to buy the economic rights, effectively, of these players?

Agent: “Third party ownership, yup.”

Reporter: “Certainly in the places where we can do that, yeah.”

BREAK

SA: “Third party ownership is only banned in this country because, because we have...”

Financial adviser: “And France, and France.”

SA: “And France yeah.”

BREAK

SA: “You can still get around it.”

BREAK

Financial adviser: “And the fees will be sensible?”

Allardyce’s agent: “I would have though £100,000 a time.”

BREAK

SA (to reporter): “Your guys set the agenda out of what it would look like. Me flying out on - on a day ... landing in Hong Kong or Singapore, staying in this hotel, meeting these people, doing that keynote speech, travelling back either two days later or one day later.”

:: Second meeting

Unnamed agent: “What the player?”

SA: “No.”

Agent: “You wouldn’t give him anything?”

SA: “No.”

Agent: “Would you not?”

SA: “The player?”

Agent: “Well, if he’s recommending a player - if he says to him...”

SA: “Oh, oh, you’re not, do not, I haven’t heard that...”

Agent: “No, you’re right.”

SA: “I haven’t heard that, you stupid man.”

(laughter)

SA: “What are you talking about? You idiot.”

Reporter: “Yeah, it would never happen.”

SA: “You can have that conversation when I’m not here.”

BREAK

SA (to the agent): “Yeah but you slipped up tonight.”

Agent: “Once.”

SA: “You can’t go there any more.”

Agent: “What’s that?”

SA: “You can’t pay a player, you can’t pay a manager, you can’t pay a CEO. It used to happen 20-odd years ago, 30 years ago...”

Agent: “No, no.”

SA: “You can’t do it now, you can’t do it now, don’t ever go there.”