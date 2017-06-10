England ratings: Joe Hart cause for concern following free-kick question marks

England were held to a 2-2 draw in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden.

Here's how the England squad rated.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored the opener for England (Photo: PA)

JOE HART: Back from a loan spell at Torino, had little to do until the dying stages when he was beaten twice by Leigh Griffiths free-kicks. The first one certainly looked preventable. 5

KYLE WALKER: Tottenham's marauding right-back produced a fine display at Hampden Park, providing an outlet on the attack as well as a sturdy defensive presence. 7

CHRIS SMALLING: Selected ahead of John Stones, the Manchester United defender proved capable of the odd mistake but largely looked solid. 6

GARY CAHILL: Such a sturdy, imposing presence for Chelsea this term, he did okay until giving a needless late free-kick away. 6

RYAN BERTRAND: Southampton's left-back has established himself under Gareth Southgate and did his job diligently at Hampden Park. 6

JAKE LIVERMORE: A surprise starter despite impressing in Germany, the West Brom midfielder was impressive both in possession and out of it. Booked late in first half but kept his cool. 7

ERIC DIER: The defensive midfielder showed a nice eye for a pass as well as protecting the back-line. 6

ADAM LALLANA: England's reigning player of the year's close control had Scotland on edge, but he just lacked the cutting edge of his previous game. 7

DELE ALLI: The PFA Young Player of the Year was unable to have as much of a say on proceedings as he would have liked. 6

MARCUS RASHFORD: The 19-year-old was handed just his second England start and came close to a first-half opener, only to tire and be withdrawn early in the second half. 6

HARRY KANE: Captaining the side for the first time, the Spurs striker came to the rescue in stoppage time with an outstanding strike. 7

SUBSTITUTES

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN (for Rashford, 65): His introduction quickly paid dividends, scoring a superb opener after coming on. 7

RAHEEM STERLING (for Alli, 84): Produced a superb cross that was met by an even better strike from Kane for the equaliser. 7

JERMAIN DEFOE (Livermore, 90): Had no time to make an impact. 6