England squad: Jack Wilshere’s spell in wilderness ended by Southgate after loan move prompts Gunner’s revival

Jack Wilshere has been recalled to the England squad by interim manager Gareth Southgate, with striker Harry Kane also returning for the games against Scotland and Spain.

Wilshere has been a conspicuous absentee from international get-togethers since Euro 2016, with the departed Sam Allardyce and his temporary replacement both leaving him out.

But a loan move from Arsenal to Bournemouth has given the 24-year-old some much-needed game time and he has rebuilt both form and fitness under Cherries boss Eddie Howe.

Dele Alli’s twisted knee has also created a vacancy in midfield, with Wilshere operating in a similar position for the Cherries.

While Alli has been forced out, his Tottenham team-mate Kane rejoins the group after missing Southgate’s previous matches in charge against Malta and Slovenia.

Kane has missed seven weeks with an ankle injury, but started the North London derby against Arsenal yesterday and scored from the penalty spot to secure a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United pair Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw are not involved in a 25-man squad after being declared unfit for the 3-1 win over Swansea.

In comes Burnley’s Michael Keanes.

Southgate was unable to call on injured Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana last time out, but the Liverpool pair are back after returning to action with the Premier League leaders.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater is also fit again and restored. Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend replaced Raheem Sterling as cover last month, and came off the bench against Slovenia, with both men included this time.

England’s 25-man squad to face Scotland and Spain: Forster (So’ton), Hart (Torino), Heaton (Burnley); Bertrand (So’ton), Cahill (Chelsea), Clyne (Liverpool), Jagielka (Everton), Keane (Burnley), Rose (Tottenham), Stones (Man City), Walker (Tottenham); Dier (Tottenham), Drinkwater (Leicester), Henderson (Liverpool), Wilshere (Bournemouth), Lallana (Liverpool), Lingard (Man Utd), Rooney (Man Utd), Sterling (Man City), Townsend (C Palace); Walcott (Arsenal), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Man Utd), Sturridge (Liverpool), Vardy (Leicester).