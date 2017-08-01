England suffer semi-final blow as broken leg rules out goalkeeper Bardsley

England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley has been ruled out for the remainder of Women’s Euro 2017 with a broken leg.

The Football Association have confirmed the Manchester City player suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday’s quarter-final win over France.

England's Jodie Taylor, centre, pictured during a training session at Sporting 70 Sports Centre, Utrecht, yesterday, is the tournament's leading scorer (Picture: PA).

It had been hoped Bardsley would still be able to feature in the tournament, but the full extent of the injury has become clear following medical assessment.

The news is a blow ahead of tomorrow’s semi-final against host nation Holland (7.45pm), but Bardsley had already been rated highly doubtful for the match in Enschede.

Liverpool’s Siobhan Chamberlain, who played the closing moments against France and started the group game with Portugal, is set to take over.

It means manager Mark Sampson will be forced into at least two changes with midfield player Jill Scott also ruled out through suspension.

England head coach Mark Sampson sorts out some equipment in training ahead of Thursday's Euro 2-17 semi-final with Holland (PIcture: PA)

Sampson nevertheless is convinced his side are prepared for anything – including penalties – having made impressive progress through the tournament.

England national sides typically have a poor record when it comes to penalty shoot-outs, but Sampson says the prospect of spot-kicks holds no fear for his team.

The Lionesses have scored 11 goals in their four games and conceded just one and Sampson said: “From our point of view, you want to get the job done in 90 minutes. If not 90, 120.

“But the players have prepared for every scenario. They’re very clear on their penalty process and they’ve done what they need to do to feel very confident should that moment come.

“This team feels like they are ready for anything that can be thrown at them and we can find a way to get the result we want. If that is penalties, so be it. Whatever it takes to get in this final we’re willing to get it done.

“We have worked hard to make sure we’re going to be at our best when that moment comes.”

England’s performances have created a good spirit around the camp and beyond and confidence continues to grow.

Sampson said: “The really cool thing is that people have been talking about this England team as potential winners.

“We’re very proud of the fact that some of the English public believe this team can go on and win a major championship.

“It has probably been a long time since there has been a genuine belief that an England team can go on and win a major championship. So we take immense pride from that and a huge sense of confidence.”

Holland have also looked strong, winning all three of their group games before seeing off Sweden to reach the last four.

The match is a repeat of the 2009 semi-final, which was won by England after extra-time.

Sampson said: “We’re excited to put all our hard work into action over the next couple of days and get ready for what is going to be a massive game for us on Thursday night.”

Michael Owen believes Jodie Taylor’s hot streak can drive England all the way to glory.

The Arsenal Ladies striker has already plundered five goals in the tournament, beginning with a hat-trick against Scotland, and is three clear of her nearest rivals.

She will once again be the focal point tomorrow and Owen, who knows plenty about the art of international poaching – having netted 40 times for his country –- expects her to keep on performing.

Owen, who is working with tournament sponsors McDonald’s, said: “I always watch strikers closely and look for the little things other people might not notice and Jodie Taylor is a thoroughbred out-and-out goalscorer.

“She’s always looking at how she’ll get into the box and get her next goal. She’s hungry.

“When you’ve got the goals behind you that she has you become a different player, you’re loaded with the knowledge that you’ve done it under pressure, that nobody is calling for your place, and you can just concentrate on the game.

“Everybody is looking at you, relying on you and some people can only play when it’s like that.”