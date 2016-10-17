FA Cup Draw: Sheffield United, Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers to face League opponents

It was a low key draw for Yorkshire’s representatives in the first round.

Sheffield United and Bradford City were both handed home ties against opposition from League Two, while Doncaster Rovers must travel to Oldham Athletic.

As for the county’s non-League sides still in the competition, FC Halifax Town’s reward for beating Harrogate Town last Saturday is a trip to National League promotion chasers Dagenham & Redbridge.

Guiseley will host Altrincham if they can beat Lincoln City tonight in a fourth qualifying round replay, while last night’s draw also gave York City and Curzon Ashton a big incentive ahead of their replay half an hour or so later when the victors were handed a trip to the lowest ranked side still left in the Cup.

Westfields, who started their Cup campaign on August 6 in the extra preliminary round, play in the Midland Football League.

Both Sheffield United and Bradford have enjoyed stirring Cup runs in recent years with the Blades reaching the semi-finals in 2014, 12 months before the Bantams battled through to the last eight.

Chris Wilder’s side will host Leyton Orient in the first round over the weekend of November 5-6, while Bradford will play Accrington Stanley at Valley Parade. Stuart McCall’s side will be seeking revenge after being beaten by Stanley in the EFL Cup first round on penalties in August.

Here are the selected ties for Yorkshire’s clubs:

Oldham v Doncaster Rovers

Lincoln City/Guiseley v Altrincham

Bradford City v Accrington Stanley

Westfields v York City /Curzon Ashton

Sheffield United v Leyton Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge v FC Halifax Town

Ties to be played weekend of November 4-7.