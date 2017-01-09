FA Cup - Lower level opposition offers Yorkshire challengers hope

FOUR OF Yorkshire’s remaining five clubs in the FA Cup have been drawn against sides from at least a division below in the fourth round.

Top flight Middlesbrough have potentially the most straight-forward tie, Aitor Karanka’s side set to host League Two Accrington Stanley at the Riverside.

But supporters of Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United will also fancy their team’s chances of progressing despite being handed away ties.

Premier League Hull travel to Fulham, Huddersfield head to Rochdale and Leeds, who came from behind to beat Cambridge United 2-1 on Monday night, have been handed a potential trip to either AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United.

Completing the White Rose contingent in Monday night’s draw from BT Tower in central London, Barnsley will be away in the fourth round if they can beat League Two side Blackpool in next Tuesday’s replay. The winners of that Oakwell tie will go to Blackburn Rovers over the final weekend of January.

Of those five ties, Leeds’ trip to either Wimbledon or non-League Sutton is the most intriguing and likely to be of interest to the TV companies.

United travelled to Sutton in 1970, when Don Revie’s side romped to a 6-0 win over the minnows. AFC Wimbledon may have only been formed in 2002 but the club’s forerunners were involved in a famous clash with the Yorkshire side in 1974.

Having caused a sensation by knocking top flight Burnley out in the third round, the then Southern League Dons held Leeds at Elland Road to a goalless draw thanks to Dickie Guy saving a penalty from Peter Lorimer.

The replay was switched to Selhurst Park and a crowd of 45,071 saw Leeds, then the reigning champions, triumph 1-0 thanks to a Dave Bassett own goal.

Hull could face former players Sone Aluko and Tom Cairney at Craven Cottage in a tie that is likely to be played on Sunday, January 29 due to Marco Silva’s men being in League Cup semi-final second leg action against Manchester United on the previous Thursday.

Elsewhere, Lincoln City will host Championship leaders Brighton & Hive Albion if they can beat Ipswich Town in next week’s replay.

Chelsea will face Brentford in a west-London derby at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United welcome Wigan to Old Trafford and Manchester City travel to face either Crystal Palace or Bolton.

The winners of the replay between Plymouth and Liverpool will face Wolves, who pulled off one of the biggest shocks in round three with their win at Stoke.

Full draw:

Tottenham v Wycombe

Derby County v Leicester

Oxford v Birmingham/Newcastle

Sutton/AFC Wimbledon v Cambridge or Leeds United

Liverpool/Plymouth v Wolves

Souhampton/Norwich v Arsenal

Ipswich/Lincoln v Brighton

Chelsea v Brentford

Manchester United v Wigan

Millwall v Watford

Rochdale v Huddersfield Town

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City/Fleetwood

Blackburn v Barnsley/Blackpool

Fulham v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley

Bolton/Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played January 27-30