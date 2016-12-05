FA Cup: Midddlesbrough will host Sheffield Wednesday in all-Yorkshire FA Cup tie

A YORKSHIRE derby between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday was the local highlight of an otherwise uninspiring FA Cup third-round draw made on Monday night.
Premier League Boro will host Championship promotion hopefuls Wednesday on the second weekend of January while, nationally, many of the big clubs avoided one another.
Leeds United head to League Two side Cambridge United and a reunion with former player Shaun Derry.
Derry, who made more than 70 appearances for Leeds from 20005 to 2008, is now manager at Cambridge.
FC Halifax Town of the National League North have the incentive of a trip to Championship side Brentford should they overcome Eastleigh in the replay next week, following Sunday’s 3-3 draw.
Huddersfield Town welcome League One side Port Vale, while Barnsley travel to League Two hosts Blackpool.
Rotherham United - marooned at the foot of the Championship - will welcome the distraction of the FA Cup, even if they have been pitted with the potential banana skin of a home game with either League One Oxford or non-League Macclesfield Town.
Ties will be played over the weekend of January 6-9.
Full draw:
Ipswich v Lincoln or Oldham
Barrow v Rochdale
Manchester United v Reading
Hull v Swansea
Sunderland v Burnley
QPR v Blackburn
Millwall v Bournemouth
West Ham v Manchester City
Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons
Blackpool v Barnsley
Wigan v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham v Newcastle
Chelsea v Notts County of Peterborough
Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom v Derby
Everton v Leicester
Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth
Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton
Watford v Burton
Preston v Arsenal
Cardiff v Fulham
Stoke v Wolves
Cambridge v Leeds
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood
Huddersfield v Port Vale
Tottenham v Aston Villa
Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh
Bolton v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Southampton
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Accrington Stanley v Luton
Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield
Ties will take place between January 6 and January 9.