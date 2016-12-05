FA Cup: Midddlesbrough will host Sheffield Wednesday in all-Yorkshire FA Cup tie

A YORKSHIRE derby between Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday was the local highlight of an otherwise uninspiring FA Cup third-round draw made on Monday night.

Premier League Boro will host Championship promotion hopefuls Wednesday on the second weekend of January while, nationally, many of the big clubs avoided one another.

Leeds United head to League Two side Cambridge United and a reunion with former player Shaun Derry.

Derry, who made more than 70 appearances for Leeds from 20005 to 2008, is now manager at Cambridge.

FC Halifax Town of the National League North have the incentive of a trip to Championship side Brentford should they overcome Eastleigh in the replay next week, following Sunday’s 3-3 draw.

Huddersfield Town welcome League One side Port Vale, while Barnsley travel to League Two hosts Blackpool.

Rotherham United - marooned at the foot of the Championship - will welcome the distraction of the FA Cup, even if they have been pitted with the potential banana skin of a home game with either League One Oxford or non-League Macclesfield Town.

Ties will be played over the weekend of January 6-9.

Full draw:

Ipswich v Lincoln or Oldham

Barrow v Rochdale

Manchester United v Reading

Hull v Swansea

Sunderland v Burnley

QPR v Blackburn

Millwall v Bournemouth

West Ham v Manchester City

Brighton v Charlton or MK Dons

Blackpool v Barnsley

Wigan v Nottingham Forest

Birmingham v Newcastle

Chelsea v Notts County of Peterborough

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

West Brom v Derby

Everton v Leicester

Liverpool v Newport County or Plymouth

Wycombe v Stourbridge or Northampton

Watford v Burton

Preston v Arsenal

Cardiff v Fulham

Stoke v Wolves

Cambridge v Leeds

Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Fleetwood

Huddersfield v Port Vale

Tottenham v Aston Villa

Brentford v Halifax or Eastleigh

Bolton v Crystal Palace

Norwich v Southampton

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Accrington Stanley v Luton

Rotherham v Oxford or Macclesfield

