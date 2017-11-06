FA Cup: Simplistic approach breathes new life into battling Guiseley

GUISELEY captain Ash Palmer has hailed the clarity of thought and uncomplicated approach of manager Paul Cox, who he believes is starting to make his impact felt at Nethermoor.

The Lions may, in the words of the fiercely ambitious Cox, only be at “the tip of the iceberg” under his watch, but signs of definitive progress are evident after two months in the post.

Since the gaffer has come in, he has made everything really simplistic and clearly told everyone what he wants them to do and the lads are buying into it. We are going in the right direction. Guiseley’s Ash Palmer

Off the pitch, the club are pushing forward plans to go full-time and, on it, the players are increasingly buying into the ethos of Cox, if recent results are anything to go by.

After securing their first National League win of the Cox regime at home to Solihull Moors on October 21, the Lions followed up seven days later with their first away league triumph of the season, at Woking, to move out of the relegation positions. Another positive step arrived in Sunday’s FA Cup first-round Roses stalemate with Accrington.

Guiseley became just the second side this season to stop the League Two high-fliers from finding the net and can head over the Pennines for the replay at the Wham Stadium next Tuesday with quiet confidence.

Palmer acknowledged: “We need to keep doing what we are doing, which is playing with a high tempo, keeping positive and hopefully reaping the rewards.

“He has not made anything too difficult and everyone is working hard and getting on with it and we are gelling together.”

The second round draw of the FA Cup paired Guiseley – assuming they can get the better 0f Accrington – away to Mansfield Town. Doncaster Rovers will host Northampton or Scunthorpe while Bradford City will take on Plymouth Argyle at Valley Parade.