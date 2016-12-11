FA Trophy: York City, Guiseley progress; Harrogate Town held; North Ferriby and Farsley beaten

York City defeated Worcester 3-1 in the FA Trophy to enjoy their first victory since September 3.

The Minstermen had gone 18 matches since their last win – a 4-0 home defeat of Solihull Moors – but stopped the rot with new on-loan strikers Jon Parkin and Rhys Murphy the marksmen after a Graham Hutchison own goal had opened the scoring.

Guiseley manager Adam Lockwood. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Away sub Junior English did give the hosts a scare when he reduced the deficit to 2-1, but Gary Mills’ men completed the job to take their place in the second round of a competition they won in 2012.

A relieved Mills was full of praise for Parkin and Murphy, enthusing: “They both want to score and create goals and understand the game. They’re massive for us.”

Forest Green forward Murphy forced Hutchison to turn the ball into his own net on three minutes when he directed Shaun Rooney’s low cross back into the six-yard box.

Parkin, who has been recruited from Newport, then latched on to Murphy’s clever back-heeled flick to thump a ten-yard volley past visiting keeper Ethan Ross from ten yards on 14 minutes. English headed in a right-wing cross to pull a goal back on 74 minutes, but Murphy made the tie safe from the penalty spot after he was tripped by a sliding Tom Sharpe having raced on to Parkin’s header.

North Ferriby United tumbled out of the FA Trophy as they lost 1-0 at Alfreton.

Overall, the Villagers could have few complaints because after a promising start they failed to seriously trouble Town’s defence with some errant shooting.

Ferriby had the better of the opening exchanges and went close twice in the first four minutes. Curtis Bateson hit a low drive just wide fbefore Kyle Wootton saw a shot turned round by keeper Fabien Spiess.

Town substitute Craig Westcarr had two efforts on target before Ryan Wilson won the game with a goal in the 64th minute. He latched on to a clearance to strike a stunning 25-yard shot past Rory Watson’s despairing dive.

Four minutes later it could have been two for the home side but Steve Brogan managed to scramble a header off the line.

Harrogate Town will travel to Barrow on Tuesday night for an FA Trophy first-round replay after they drew 3-3 with their Cumbrian opponents on Saturday.

Town endured a disastrous start when they went 2-0 down in eight minutes but Simon Ainge pulled a goal back before Joe Leesley equalised moments before the break.

JP Pittman completed the turnaround in the 61st minute as the striker followed up his own saved penalty to put Town into the lead. But with Town down to ten men following a straight red card to Lewis Turner, Ritchie Bennett equalised.

Guiseley progressed to the next round after a hard fought 1-0 win away at Chorley.

Manager Adam Lockwood: “It is a hard place to come to, it was a big test and the lads deserve a lot of credit, I made changes that I said wouldn’t weaken the side and it has come to fruition.”

Guiseley’s last trip to Victory Park saw them come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 which saw them gain promotion to the top tier of non-league football and while this win was not as dramatic, it was their first win away in any competition this season.

The away side took the lead after a corner was delivered and found striker Michael Rankine who made no mistake with a powerful header.

Guiseley should have doubled their lead just after the break when Jordan Preston saw his shot excellently tipped onto the crossbar by Shaun Rowley.

Farsley Celtic’s impressive run in the FA Trophy came to an end when they were beaten 4-0 at home by National League side Southport.

Southport took an early lead as a long throw was headed home by Jack Higgins.

Jordan Lussey doubled the lead for Southport as he stole the ball off Aaron Hardy and curled a shot inside the far post.

Moments later it was three from the penalty spot before substitute James Caton then capped a fine afternoon for Southport by netting the fourth.