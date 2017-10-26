Fancy meeting you again - five famous meetings between Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley

Have your say

THRILLS, spills and controversy, the Sheffield Wednesday versus Barnsley derby at Hillsborough has had its fair share of spice over the years.

Here are five dramatic occasions to recall ahead of Saturday’s latest encounter:

Barnsley hero: Jon Macken celebrates after making it 2-2.

Sheffield Wednesday 1 Barnsley 0, February 1, 2014.

Loanee Emmanuel Frimpong had a debut to forget with the Reds midfielder being one of three dismissals as Chris Maguire scored in the ‘97th minute’ to hand the Owls a home victory and extend their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

Just 24 hours after joining from Arsenal, Frimpong was yellow-carded twice in five first-half minutes.

Wednesday substitute Jermaine Johnson followed him on 80 minutes while Reds midfielder Jacob Mellis joined them in stoppage-time before Maguire’s drilled strike denied nine-man Barnsley.

Reds star: Jamal Campbell-Ryce.

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 2. August 8, 2009.

Barnsley hit back from two goals down to grab an unlikely point in this opening day South Yorkshire derby.

Wednesday dominated the first half and held a two-goal lead through Jermaine Johnson and Michael Gray at half-time.

Tykes teenager Jacob Butterfield buried a low drive, his first goal for the visitors, to pull one back.

Passion: Paolo Di Canio celebrates his late winner for Sheffield Wednesday over Barnsley in the FA Carling Premiership.

Jon Macken then struck a 75th-minute equaliser, chasing down Kayode Odejayi’s flick-on from a free kick, to earn Barnsley a point.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Barnsley 1, February 17, 2009.

A moment of brilliance from Barnsley’s Jamal Campbell-Ryce proved the diference as the visitors moved out of the relegatiion zone with a sweet victory.

Campbell-Ryce raced on to a Daniel Bogdanovic pass, bamboozled Owls defender Richard Hinds and slammed home an angled left-footed drive.

Jack Charlton: Sheffield Wednesday manager suffered defeat against former Leeds team-mate Allan Clarke's Reds.

An equally stunning goal-line clearance from Tykes’ Bobby Hassell denied Wednesday’s Marcus Tudgay late on.

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Barnsley 1, December 8, 1997.

A dramatic strike 90 seconds from time from Paolo Di Canio in front of the Kop maintained the Owls’ surge up the Premiership under their new manager Ron Atkinson as Danny Wilson’s Reds remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

It was tough on Barnsley, who were well worth their equaliser, provided by the influential Neil Redfearn’s slide-rule free-kick, which cancelled out Dejan Stefanovic’s opener midway through the first half.

The winner came when Kevin Pressman’s towering kick skimmed off the head of Adie Moses and the alert Di Canio rounded Lars Leese before sidefooting his ninth goal since a summer transfer from Celtic.

Earlier, the Italian was at the centre of controversy after being involved in a fracas with Darren Sheridan, but only saw yellow and not red.

Sheffield Wednesday 0 Barnsley 2, November 3, 1979.

This Third Division encounter featured on Yorkshire Television’s Football Special programme with a decidedly younger Martin Tyler providing the commentary.

The game saw Allan Clarke’s Reds claim the bragging rights against his former Leeds United team-mate Jack Charlton as the visitors secured their first win at Hillsborough since September, 1946.

Played in front of a crowd of 23,230, the Reds - whose line-up featured ex-Owls goalkeeper Peter Springett - took the lead early in the second half in front of the Kop when Clarke’s flick found its way to Glynn Riley, who outfoxed David Grant before steering the ball neatly around Brian Cox.

Barnsley, whose centre-half pairing was Norman Hunter and a young Mick McCarthy, sealed victory when Ronnie Glavin’s defence-splitting pass sent Mike Lester clear and he finished well from a tight angle.

It was Barnsley’s first win in seven matches against the Owls, with the run stretching back to February, 1952.