FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh: Aiming to make history at The Shay

GRIFFIN PARK is perhaps best known to football fans as the only ground in the country with a pub on each corner but to FC Halifax Town’s players the home of Brentford represents a possible place in the fledgling club’s history.

Since being formed from the ashes of the old bankrupt club in 2008, the Shaymen have achieved many things. Winning at Wembley in last May’s FA Trophy final is perhaps the pinnacle, just ahead of reaching the Conference play-offs under Neil Aspin in 2014 as a part-time club.

Victory tonight, though, will mean a first appearance in the FA Cup third round and a trip to Championship club Brentford.

“This is a huge game for us and a chance to make another little bit of history,” said manager Billy Heath, ahead of tonight’s second round replay against Eastleigh at The Shay.

“The club, in this guise, has never been in the second round before but if we can get through and earn a chance to take on Championship footballers in the next round would be brilliant for everyone.

“It will be tough against a good side from the league above but we deserved to beat Dagenham & Redbridge in the last round.”

Last six games: FC Halifax Town WWLDLD, Eastleigh DWLLDL.

Referee: T Bramall (South Yorkshire).

Last time: FC Halifax Town 0 Eastleigh 0; April 19, 2016; National League.