Fernando Forestieri: ‘I want to stay at Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of my career’

FERNANDO FORESTIERI insists that he has put the controversial events of early-season firmly behind him and would be happy to commit his future to Sheffield Wednesday for the rest of his career.

The Owls attacking talisman was in the spotlight last month after refusing to travel to the Championship game at Norwich City, claiming his “mind was not in the right place” after being linked with beat-the-deadline moves to Derby County and Newcastle United.

NICE ONE: Fernando Forestieri celebrates Steven Fletcher's goal against Bristol City with team-mate Barry Bannan.

Forestieri, who subsequently apologised to the coaching staff and players for his “unprofessional and unacceptable” actions, hopes that his public declaration that he wants to remain at the club for the long haul serves as a further sign of his commitment.

Breaking his silence following his ‘no-show’ ahead of the Norwich game, Forestieri, who helped inspire a stunning Owls second-half renaissance in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Bristol City after surprisingly being named as only a substitute, said: “I have said before that I love the club and everything and if the chairman gives me a 10-year contract, I can finish my career here as I love the fans and everyone.

“I never said I wanted to leave and Carlos (Carvalhal) knows that. I speak face to face with him and he understands me and that is the most important thing. I have an amazing relationship with him.

“The important thing is that the chairman knows my situation. I never went to other teams. I just want to play because when I play, I forget everything.

HAPPY DAYS: Carlos Carvalhal and Fernando Forestieri after beating Huddersfield last season. Picture: Steve Ellis.

“I am not thinking about more money and another contract. I just want to make it clear to the fans that I want to stay here.”

Forestieri is delighted that his relationship with Carvalhal remains strong.

On what happened ahead of the Norwich game, the 26-year-old, who has three years left on his Owls deal, said: “The important thing is that Carlos knows. I am a big man and I went to him and said to him what had happened.

“I could have said as a player I cannot travel because I have pain in my knee or back, but, instead, I went to him. He understood, but he was angry.

“The team helped me a lot and now I need to think about the team, club and the fans and the best thing is that I play for Carlos.

“I am so happy because Carlos has shown support to me and my team-mates also. If I play, I am happy – I obviously want to play 90 minutes and want to score.

“But maybe he thinks I am (sometimes) tired and he wants someone else to play for me. It does not matter because I can come on and, in the second half on Tuesday, I tried to give everything to help the team.”

Wednesday’s resounding second-half performance against Bristol City further helped to dispel memories of an undistinguished first month of the campaign.

It was inescapable to avoid the conclusion that the Owls’ rally from two goals down at the break to triumph 3-2 could well serve as a watershed moment in their season as they aim to kick on from last year’s promotion near-miss and go one better.

Forestieri believes that the win – the first time that the Owls have come from a two-goal deficit to triumph in the league since January 2003 – could prove a big moment, while also helping to avenge a shock 4-1 reverse at Bristol City in April.

He added: “We showed we have the heart to fight with all teams.

“Last season, we lost 4-1 away and spoke about the need to play with the same heart and spirit as we did last season against Arsenal and Newcastle and Wigan this season.

“We showed fight in the team. It does not matter who is in the starting 11 or who is on the bench. Everyone helped to win the game. In every league, if you have a good changing room, you can do anything. It is not about just one player, it is all the players and those on the bench also.”