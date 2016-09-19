FIVE things to take from Yorkshire’s footballing weekend ... Leeds United, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Middlesbrough

BRILLIANT, fantastic, great. Not for all of our Yorkshire sides, granted. But the weekend that was turned out to be a pretty sweet one for Huddersfield Town, Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield United who are busy gathering momentum while the conkers are falling out of the trees.

Meanwhile, what a difference seven days makes for Leeds United head coach Garry Monk, able to dissect a professional away-day success at Cardiff City. He will have enjoyed his Saturday night glass of wine, for sure.. Crisis, what crisis. As for the Premier League duo of Hull and Middlesbrough, they were afforded the sort of afternoon that they will have been envisaging from time to time when the fixtures were unveiled in June after being outclassed by Arsenal and Everton respectively. Welcome to the big time, chaps. Here are five observations from the weekend’s action.