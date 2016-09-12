Five weekend pointers: Huddersfield’s team spirit | Leeds United’s house of pain | Hull City’s character | Rampant Barnsley | Buoyant Blades

ACROSS THE board, it was a strong-looking showing from Yorkshire clubs over the weekend.

Although it is perhaps best to not mention that in the vicinity of Leeds United supporters when dissecting Yorkshire’s weekend footballing fortunes this morning.

The bragging rights went to Huddersfield Town in the West Yorkshire derby, while there was plenty of joy in South Yorkshire with the Steel City duo of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, not to mention Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers, claiming wins.

Battling draws also on the road for Hull City and Bradford City.

Here are five observations from the weekend:

1: Huddersfield Town. Smells like team spirit.

Town were not brilliant on Saturday; but they did not have to be.

But in terms of team ethic, organisation, togetherness and willingness to protect their goal, the visitors were different class and produced a very strong away performance.

Wagner’s side are four points clear at the top of the Championship and it is no fluke.

They look a well-balanced side across the park and watch each other’s backs and you get the inescapable impression that there is more to come from the side, who look extremely difficult to break down once they go in front. The bandwagon now moves onto Brighton,

2: Leeds United. The house of pain.

Four home wins so far this calendar year makes for grim reading for Leeds United.

An early-season tumult has seen the club drop into the bottom three, with Garry Monk and his players being seriously under the pump.

Monk alluded to the players lacking self-belief and needing to overcome the fear of playing at Elland Road after Saturday’s feeble loss to Huddersfield - and it is a refrain that was uttered by several of his predecessors.

In terms of an offensive performance on Saturday, United were almost non-existent. Monk may have a plethora of midfield options, but he is yet to strike upon a successful formula, while the lack of threat up front was palpable.

It needs to be sorted out pronto. A replication of Saturday’s performance against Blackburn would just be beyond the pale.

3: Hull City. Another display of Tigers character.

Hull City players’ may have already gone through plenty after reconvening in early summer. But they certainly cannot be accused of lacking what the Australians call ‘ticket’ - heart and guts.

The visitors dug deep to chisel out a point at Burnley, thanks to a cracking free-kick from Robert Snodgrass to continue their fine start to the campaign.

This is a side who clearly will not lie down and that can only augur well for the challenges ahead. And there will be a few...

Snodgrass spoke about the side having ‘a new mindset and inner belief’ and you sort of get where he is coming from.

4: Barnsley. Another milestone ticked off.

If it was not for the outstanding early-season form of Huddersfield Town, then chances are that Barnsley’s recent sequence would be bestowed with more bouquets.

Once again, it is not by chance that the Reds are right up in the business positions in the Championship.

Like Town, they have identity and character with Barnsley being a high-octane side who break at pace and with intensity and possess several match-winners.

Another came to the fore at Preston with recent signing Adam Armstrong curling home an instinctive, wonderful winner as the Reds secured their first away win of 2016-17.

With the addition of the likes of Armstrong and Sam Morsy, Paul Heckingbottom is now able to freshen up his side if needs be and that will be an important weapon for Barnsley.

5: Sheffield United. Crisis, what crisis.

Just three weeks ago, the garden was not exactly rosy for the Blades after an undistinguished seasonal start.

But, commendably, Chris Wilder and his staff and players closed ranks, worked hard on finding the answers ‘in house’ and now they have been rewarded by way of three successive league victories with sights now firmly set on the higher echelons of League One.

The Blades are gathering momentum, an irresistible quality and belief levels have shot up and they look like they are onto something.

Seven goals in three matches is a decent haul and several of the club’s matchwinners are stepping up to the fore.